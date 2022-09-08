Jamppi backs himself after TL make VCT Champions playoffs: ‘I feel confident with my OP skills… my team trusts me’

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items
Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain. Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 crowned LCS champions after defeating 100 Thieves in only 3-0 sweep of 2022 LCS Championship
Fireworks lit the United Center in shades of blue and red in anticipation of the LCS Championship finals matchup between Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. Despite entering the finals as fifth seed, C9 successfully earned their first LCS trophy since the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown—taking down their opponents in the only sweep of the bracket.
dotesports.com
There’s only one team Zven, Berserker see C9 facing in LCS Championship finals because the other challenger is ‘really noob’
The 2022 LCS Championship finals are on the horizon, and Cloud9’s bot lane duo already picked the League team they expect to make it to the final series on Sunday. Zven and Berserker discussed their most recent series against 100 Thieves in a video on C9’s YouTube channel. By the end of it, they both talk about the opponents they will face in the final, and they both have similar expectations when it comes to their potential rival—it’s going to be 100 Thieves.
dotesports.com
G2 close to qualifying for EPL season 16 playoffs after sweeping FTW
G2 Esports’ 2-0 victory today over Portuguese CS:GO team FTW in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group B has put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. The international team spearheaded by Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač, and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
XSET deactivates home crowd buff at VCT Champions, defeats Fnatic to cap off dominant day for NA
In the day-long battle between North America and EMEA, NA struck first following OpTic’s comeback victory against Liquid despite playing in front of a crowd at VALORANT Champions 2022. After that, XSET took on Fnatic in front of the loudest crowd, with the fans in Istanbul rallying behind Fnatic’s Turkish superstar Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.
dotesports.com
Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta
Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
dotesports.com
How does Riot decide which VALORANT teams will be partnered next year?
While the biggest and best VALORANT teams compete at Champions, most organizations are waiting to hear back from developer and tournament organizer Riot Games to see if they have earned a slot in the highly competitive international leagues next year. The process to decide which teams will earn a spot...
dotesports.com
Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
No VCS again? Riot global esports head says they’re still working to get teams to Worlds 2022
Fingers are crossed for the VCS teams headed to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, after reports suggest that visas have been declined for multiple teams from the region. GAM Esports, VCS Summer 2022 champions and Vietnam’s top seed, reportedly had their application for U.S. visas declined, according to...
dotesports.com
Groups A, B shape as ‘groups of death’ after Riot reveals groups for 2022 World Championship
For League of Legends fans, it’s almost time to buckle up and prepare for one of the grandest tournaments in esports. The 2022 World Championship is right around the corner, where 24 of the best teams from around the globe will try to etch their names into the annals of history.
dotesports.com
Kaori will start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022 ‘as of now,’ according to head coach
Evil Geniuses confirmed that the team was still in a holding pattern as far as who their starting AD carry would be by the time Worlds rolled around at the end of September, but that position seems like it will be filled by Kaori. In the Evil Geniuses’ first public-facing...
dotesports.com
LOUD make near impossible comeback over Leviatán in first match of VALORANT Champions 2022 playoffs
A damaged mental fortitude from LATAM’s Leviatán Esports led to a loss at the hands of LOUD today after they made an incredible comeback in the first map of the playoffs during VALORANT Champions 2022. In terms of expectations before the event, fans were split on who would...
dotesports.com
The battle of EMEA vs NA continues: OpTic Gaming clutch up against Team Liquid
OpTic Gaming overcomes their EMEA kryptonite and sends Team Liquid down to the lower bracket at VALORANT Champions Istanbul. Team Liquid started playoffs with a clinical performance on Breeze against the former Masters: Reykjavík champions OpTic Gaming. With the crowd in Istanbul behind them, chanting “Let’s go Liquid,” the team gained a quick 9-3 advantage over the number one seed from North America. OpTic has become infamous for their slow starts in series and this one was no different. Despite clawing back some rounds after the half changed, OpTic conceded Liquid’s map pick of Breeze 13-7. Soulcas for Liquid was the standout player on Breeze as KAY/O. He finished the map with a 1.57 KD and the lobby’s highest headshot percentage at 39.
dotesports.com
EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America
Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today. With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.
dotesports.com
Here are all the missions & rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event: Milestones & pass guide
The 2022 League of Legends Steel Valkyries event has hit full gear and brings with it a new battle pass, a long list of new free and paid missions, and a batch of new token rewards for players to unlock. The event also introduces the new Prestige Edition Cyber Halo Janna skin.
dotesports.com
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9
100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
dotesports.com
Lower bracket kings: FunPlus Phoenix eliminate Leviatán from VALORANT Champions
FunPlus Phoenix eliminates the final LATAM team from VALORANT Champions in a clinical two-map series. The first elimination match of playoffs at VALORANT Champions Istanbul has the former Masters: Copenhagen champions FPX taking on the number one seed from LATAM Leviatán. The dominance Leviatán showed through the group stage was not present during the opening map on Icebox as FPX out-fought their way to an early 7-0 lead. A thrifty round from Leviatán was all the team needed to finish the half with a four-round deficit.
dotesports.com
Blood, sweat, and tears: Rogue captures its first LEC trophy with dominant sweep over G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
After an explosive series in the 2022 LEC Summer Finals, the best team in the region has been crowned: Rogue. The talented roster fought tooth-and-nail against a full-strength G2 Esports to earn their place at the top of the mountain, with thousands of frantic fans screaming their names in the Malmö Arena in Sweden.
dotesports.com
Dedicated Apex fan designs aim-trainer to perfect your gameplay in the Outlands
While Apex Legends has always had the firing range and third-party tools such as Aim Lab have existed for years for players wanting to cultivate better aiming precision, nothing has existed quite like the Apex “Flowstate Aim Trainer” mod. Developed by CaféDeColombiaFPS, the aim trainer mod works through...
Comments / 0