The 2022 LCS Championship finals are on the horizon, and Cloud9’s bot lane duo already picked the League team they expect to make it to the final series on Sunday. Zven and Berserker discussed their most recent series against 100 Thieves in a video on C9’s YouTube channel. By the end of it, they both talk about the opponents they will face in the final, and they both have similar expectations when it comes to their potential rival—it’s going to be 100 Thieves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO