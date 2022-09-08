Read full article on original website
Here are the groups for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage
The two Play-In stage groups at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been revealed. Following the finals of the LCS Summer Playoffs today, the 12 teams competing in the opening round of Worlds were drawn into two groups of six, officially showcasing who their opponents will be when the event begins later this month.
There’s only one team Zven, Berserker see C9 facing in LCS Championship finals because the other challenger is ‘really noob’
The 2022 LCS Championship finals are on the horizon, and Cloud9’s bot lane duo already picked the League team they expect to make it to the final series on Sunday. Zven and Berserker discussed their most recent series against 100 Thieves in a video on C9’s YouTube channel. By the end of it, they both talk about the opponents they will face in the final, and they both have similar expectations when it comes to their potential rival—it’s going to be 100 Thieves.
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
Riot could make possible exception to longstanding regional restriction rule for LEC teams at Worlds 2022
One of the oldest rules in the history of the League of Legends World Championship could be overlooked this season. Traditionally, no group of teams in the Worlds group stage can feature two squads from the same region. But since four teams from Europe’s LEC will be present at the tournament, with two of them participating in the Worlds play-in stage, Riot is making an exception for the league’s lowest two seeds.
Cloud9 crowned LCS champions after defeating 100 Thieves in only 3-0 sweep of 2022 LCS Championship
Fireworks lit the United Center in shades of blue and red in anticipation of the LCS Championship finals matchup between Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. Despite entering the finals as fifth seed, C9 successfully earned their first LCS trophy since the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown—taking down their opponents in the only sweep of the bracket.
Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta
Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
NBA 2K23 is crashing on PS5s due to odd glitch, 2K promises patch is coming
NBA 2K23 has launched in some areas of the globe and there are already issues. PlayStation 5 players have been enduring consistent crashes and have been left wondering why they aren’t able to play the game properly. The problem has been identified, but the solution may take hours to...
No VCS again? Riot global esports head says they’re still working to get teams to Worlds 2022
Fingers are crossed for the VCS teams headed to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, after reports suggest that visas have been declined for multiple teams from the region. GAM Esports, VCS Summer 2022 champions and Vietnam’s top seed, reportedly had their application for U.S. visas declined, according to...
Ceb sets goal to return to competitive Dota 2 during Z Event charity drive
Sébastien “Ceb” Debs has technically been retired from competitive Dota 2 since November 2021 after a historic career, but things like unexpected visa issues and community charity goals continue to keep the door open for a return. As part of his “mandatory donation goals” that he helped...
Here are all the missions & rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event: Milestones & pass guide
The 2022 League of Legends Steel Valkyries event has hit full gear and brings with it a new battle pass, a long list of new free and paid missions, and a batch of new token rewards for players to unlock. The event also introduces the new Prestige Edition Cyber Halo Janna skin.
G2 close to qualifying for EPL season 16 playoffs after sweeping FTW
G2 Esports’ 2-0 victory today over Portuguese CS:GO team FTW in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group B has put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. The international team spearheaded by Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač, and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov are...
Shanghai Dragons, Dallas Fuel take home Overwatch League Summer Showdown victories
It’s looking a lot like the 2021 season in the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown tournament. The calendar may read 2022, but two of the top teams from last year have again regained glory amid changing metas that reward the teamwork and coordination they’re so known for. The...
BIG trounce MIBR on Dust II following 2 close maps in ESL Pro League season 16
BIG completely dismantled MIBR in ESL Pro League season 16 today to earn their first three points in Group B, which still gives them a chance to qualify for pthe layoffs. The Brazilians, on the other hand, are likely out of contention after this defeat. The series between BIG and...
EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America
Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today. With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.
XSET deactivates home crowd buff at VCT Champions, defeats Fnatic to cap off dominant day for NA
In the day-long battle between North America and EMEA, NA struck first following OpTic’s comeback victory against Liquid despite playing in front of a crowd at VALORANT Champions 2022. After that, XSET took on Fnatic in front of the loudest crowd, with the fans in Istanbul rallying behind Fnatic’s Turkish superstar Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.
Kaori will start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022 ‘as of now,’ according to head coach
Evil Geniuses confirmed that the team was still in a holding pattern as far as who their starting AD carry would be by the time Worlds rolled around at the end of September, but that position seems like it will be filled by Kaori. In the Evil Geniuses’ first public-facing...
100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9
100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
How to redeem NBA 2K23 pre-order rewards
NBA 2K23 comes in different versions. While it’ll always be the cheapest to purchase the base game, the premium versions come with essential bonuses that make them worth the purchase. The Michael Jordan edition, for example, features bonus MyTEAM packs, tokens, and points. Players will also get to unlock...
LOUD make near impossible comeback over Leviatán in first match of VALORANT Champions 2022 playoffs
A damaged mental fortitude from LATAM’s Leviatán Esports led to a loss at the hands of LOUD today after they made an incredible comeback in the first map of the playoffs during VALORANT Champions 2022. In terms of expectations before the event, fans were split on who would...
