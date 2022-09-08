ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Here are the groups for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage

The two Play-In stage groups at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been revealed. Following the finals of the LCS Summer Playoffs today, the 12 teams competing in the opening round of Worlds were drawn into two groups of six, officially showcasing who their opponents will be when the event begins later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

There’s only one team Zven, Berserker see C9 facing in LCS Championship finals because the other challenger is ‘really noob’

The 2022 LCS Championship finals are on the horizon, and Cloud9’s bot lane duo already picked the League team they expect to make it to the final series on Sunday. Zven and Berserker discussed their most recent series against 100 Thieves in a video on C9’s YouTube channel. By the end of it, they both talk about the opponents they will face in the final, and they both have similar expectations when it comes to their potential rival—it’s going to be 100 Thieves.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Darius skins in League of Legends

Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot could make possible exception to longstanding regional restriction rule for LEC teams at Worlds 2022

One of the oldest rules in the history of the League of Legends World Championship could be overlooked this season. Traditionally, no group of teams in the Worlds group stage can feature two squads from the same region. But since four teams from Europe’s LEC will be present at the tournament, with two of them participating in the Worlds play-in stage, Riot is making an exception for the league’s lowest two seeds.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#The League#Retirement#Flowers#Video Game#Flyquest#Academy#North American#Tsm Ftx Report
dotesports.com

Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta

Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals

European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
dotesports.com

Ceb sets goal to return to competitive Dota 2 during Z Event charity drive

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs has technically been retired from competitive Dota 2 since November 2021 after a historic career, but things like unexpected visa issues and community charity goals continue to keep the door open for a return. As part of his “mandatory donation goals” that he helped...
CHARITIES
dotesports.com

G2 close to qualifying for EPL season 16 playoffs after sweeping FTW

G2 Esports’ 2-0 victory today over Portuguese CS:GO team FTW in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group B has put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs. The international team spearheaded by Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač, and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov are...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America

Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today. With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9

100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
dotesports.com

How to redeem NBA 2K23 pre-order rewards

NBA 2K23 comes in different versions. While it’ll always be the cheapest to purchase the base game, the premium versions come with essential bonuses that make them worth the purchase. The Michael Jordan edition, for example, features bonus MyTEAM packs, tokens, and points. Players will also get to unlock...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy