When will Vermont foliage peak this year? Here are some predictions.

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
Patches of color are beginning to emerge as Vermont trees transition into autumn, which means it may be only weeks before peak fall color.

Each year, fall foliage season draws out leaf-peeping tourists and locals to experience the seasonal splendor.

When is the best time to take a drive through meandering roadways bordered by woodlands or make that hike to get the best shot of the multi-colored valley below? A variety of fall foliage maps provide a clue to when peak season — the time when most leaves have changed but not yet fallen off — will be this year.

Generally speaking, Vermont is predicted to reach peak between Oct. 4 and Oct. 14. This forecast is according to several maps that rely on data from past seasons. Certain parts of the state may peak earlier, especially pockets in the northeastern portions of the state and mountainous areas.

The foliage forecaster on the Vermont Tourism site, Vermont Vacation, provides some of the most detailed forecasts for specific areas of the state. While looking at the map you can use a slider to shift between future dates and see the progression of change. This map shows most of the state covered between Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 with mountain peaks hitting their stride around Oct. 8 and a sliver of western Vermont in the top two-thirds of the state the last to peak around Oct. 16.

A regional foliage map on NewEngland.com has the state as a whole hitting peak nearer to Oct. 4 before regions in the northern sections go past peak.

Another fall foliage map of the entire country puts most of Vermont hitting peak the week of Oct. 10 with Orleans and Lamoille counties in northern Vermont peaking closer to Oct. 3.

Based on these predictions, the best weekends for viewing the leaves in Vermont may be the weekends of Oct. 8-9 or Oct. 15-16. The former may be a three-day weekend for those who have Monday, Oct. 10 off from school or work for Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day. The latter weekend may be the best for peak viewing in the Champlain Valley area around Burlington.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

