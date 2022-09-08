Raise ein stein at these Vermont Oktoberfest celebrations

The famous Oktoberfest bash in Munich starts Sept. 17 and runs into early October. That party would no doubt be great fun but, geez, Munich is all the way across the Atlantic Ocean in Germany. An Oktoberfest celebration in, say, Burlington or Stowe would be much easier to get to.

As luck would have it, Burlington and Stowe are among the local locales hosting Oktoberfests this season. Get ready for the taste of beer, the smell of grilled bratwurst and the sound of more tuba music than you’ve probably heard all year.

Here are some of the places where you can get a dollop of Deutschland this year:

Von Trapp Brewing Bierhall

2:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Von Trapp Brewing hosts an Oktoberfest celebration in its Bierhall that includes not just beer and food but a stein-holding contest (strengthen those fingers!) and music throughout the day from the Inseldudler band. $62 for ages 21 and over includes one appetizer, one entrée and one lager in a commemorative mug; $52 for ages 13-20 includes one appetizer, one entrée and a root beer in a commemorative mug; $32 for ages 12 and under includes an appetizer and a root beer in a commemorative mug. 1333 Luce Hill Road, Stowe. www.vontrappbrewing.com or www.facebook.com/vontrappbrewing

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Zero Gravity promises beer, brats and brass with steins full of the brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager as well as food and Bavarian music from Inseldudler. Free admission. 716 Pine St., Burlington. www.zerogravitybeer.com or www.facebook.com/zerogravitybeer/events

14th Star Brewing Co.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, this St. Albans brewer features its own German-style Marzen at its Oktoberfest celebration, which includes German-inspired specials from the in-house Grazers restaurant and live music from Inseldudler from 3-6 p.m. Free admission. www.14thstarbrewing.com or www.facebook.com/14thstarbrewing/events

Mount Snow Oktoberfest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the 24th-annual Oktoberfest hosted at this southern Vermont ski resort offers beers from German and domestic breweries as well as German fare and oompah music, plus annual games including the keg toss and yodeling and stein-holding contests. $42 admission for adults, $20 for minors and designated drivers. www.mountsnow.com or www.facebook.com/MountSnowVermont/events

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.