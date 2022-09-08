ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark's Bonchon fried chicken plans to reopen after new equipment is delivered

By Patricia Talorico, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

A Newark fried chicken restaurant remains closed two weeks after the state Division of Public Health ordered it to cease operations due to an August fire in the kitchen that caused "imminent health hazards."

"The status of Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken remains the same. There are no updates at this time,'' Timothy Turane, spokesman for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Public Health wrote in an email Wednesday after Delaware Online/The News Journal asked if the restaurant had been allowed to reopen.

However, the owner has indicated that he plans to have the restaurant up and running soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lt05l_0hmjgYDT00

"Bonchon does have plans to reopen. As of right now, there is not a definite date for the reopening as they are awaiting the delivery of equipment," a public relations spokesperson said in an email to Delaware Online.

The fast-casual restaurant in Newark's former College Square shopping center, now called The Grove at Newark, began serving Korean fried chicken in early July. It's part of a chain founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2002.

Earlier: State closes Newark's Bonchon chicken restaurant for 'imminent health hazards' after fire

The Division of Public Health office received a call on Aug. 24 from the city of Newark Code Enforcement as well as from the owner of Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken regarding an Aug. 21 fire, according to an inspection report.

The restaurant owner told a state health inspector that a fire at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 21 severely burned a deep fryer, but fire alarms did not go off.

An inspector said in addition to the damaged deep fryer in the kitchen, a small sandwich refrigerator located next to the fryer had a large black mark on the side. Black soot was found on plastic forks, to-go containers, floor and equipment. Grease deposits also were found on a work table next to the deep fryers.

More restaurant news: Celebrity chef David Chang's fried chicken among eats at new Wilmington food hall

The Division of Public Health said the owner must remove the damaged deep fryer and replace it, discard all food and open items that have been contaminated by soot and smoke debris, and clean and sanitize all utensils, cooking equipment, floor, walls and ceilings.

Bonchon Chicken must be re-inspected by the state before it can reopen. Reopening without prior approval of the Division of Public Health will result in fines up to $1,000.

Contact Patricia Talorico at ptalorico@delawareonline.com and follow her on Twitter @pattytalorico .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark's Bonchon fried chicken plans to reopen after new equipment is delivered

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Korean fried chicken chain opens another N.J. spot

Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken has opened another New Jersey spot. The expanding eatery unveiled its new location in Bayonne at 444 Broadway on Sept. 7. “I have been a fan of this brand for a long time, and to finally be an owner is such an amazing feeling,” Vivian Kim, bb.q Chicken of Bayonne franchisee, said.
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Pizza Twist Opening New Restaurant in Downtown Jersey City

A West Coast brand known for their Indian fusion pies will be opening their second Jersey City eatery inside a prominent development in the Powerhouse Arts District. Pizza Twist, formerly known as Chicago’s Pizza With a Twist, will be bringing a new location to the 10 Provost Street property. The company will be taking up residence inside the space situated along the intersection of Warren and Bay Streets, which has construction paper on the windows.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
Newark, NJ
Food & Drinks
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
Newark, NJ
Restaurants
boozyburbs.com

Wood-Smoked Barbecue Chain Has Plans for North Jersey

Dickie’s Barbecue Pit, a restaurant chain featuring meats smoked in wood-burning pits, is coming to Bergen County in East Rutherford. This store will be their fifth in New Jersey, but first opening in Bergen County. Signage is up at Rutherford Commons on Route 17 — which is also home...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chang
brickunderground.com

Rent hike for rat trap, Jersey City buyer lottery, & more

A Williamsburg renter goes viral with a TikTok of her roach- and rat-infested, flooded apartment that just got an $800 rent hike (New York Post) Jersey City will cover down payments and closing costs, plus award grants of up to $150,00, for qualified low- and moderate-income winners of a first-time buyer lottery (Jersey Digs)
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up

Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council okay’s changes for potential Paulus Hook project

In a packed meeting on Sept. 8, the Jersey City Council adopted a number of items amidst more calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign after her hit-and-run. Amongst the items adopted included changes to a redevelopment plan for a potential Paulus Hook project, adopting the Exchange Place Alliance’s budget that includes millions for their plaza renovation, and banning certain types of vehicles from the roads and pedestrian plazas.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fried Chicken Restaurant#Food Drink#Korean
jcitytimes.com

Speakers Hammer DeGise as Council Approves Dirt Bike Crackdown

It was another night of drama Thursday night at City Hall as 24 members of the public rose to demand the resignation of Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise for her role in a July 19 hit-and-run at Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive in which a male cyclist collided with her car after he went through the intersection against the light. The councilwoman reportedly waited six hours before reporting the incident to Jersey City police.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
archive.org

"Urban Renewal - Newark, New Jersey"

"Urban Renewal - Newark, New Jersey" Redlining map of Newark, iicating areas to be cleared of ALL residents a homes, areas to be "rehabilitated" a areas to be "conserved." More than half of downtown Newark is deemed a slum a slated for demolition. Approximately 80% of the central ward to be demolished per this ambitious plan.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured

A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy