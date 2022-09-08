Read full article on original website
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Francis Tiafoe Becomes First American Man Since 2006 to Reach US Open Semifinals
"This court is unbelievable," Tiafoe said after his historic win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday Francis Tiafoe made history when he advanced to the US Open men's semifinals on Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 24-year-old tennis player is the first Black American man to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe's 1972 appearance in the round, according to Today. Tiafoe is also the first American man to reach the semifinal round since Andy Roddick in 2006. Roddick, who retired in 2012, was in attendance to...
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz hits unreal behind-the-back shot in U.S. Open quarterfinals
The U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was historic in more than one way. The five-set epic -- won by Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 -- lasted five hours and 15 minutes. The contest began on Wednesday night and didn't wrap up until 2:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, setting a record for the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. After it was over, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing...
Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Drinks Heineken at Press Conference After US Open Loss: VIDEO
Women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula opted to drink her sorrows away after falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the US Open Wednesday. The No. 1 ranked Swiatek defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. During the post-match press conference, Pegula took some sips from a can of Heineken.
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday. But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.
From Caroline Garcia to Frances Tiafoe, it's a 20-somethings resurgence at the US Open
NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur were both 16 years old when they first played against one another at a Grand Slam event. A year later they met again with a spot in a major junior final on the line. As heralded young players who frequently made deep...
Casper Ruud wins 55-shot point to reach US Open semifinals
NEW YORK — (AP) — Casper Ruud claimed a 55-shot point to end the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal while building a big lead against Karen Khachanov and held on for a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory Friday that put him in his second Grand Slam title match of the year.
Golf-Fleetwood, Hovland share lead as storm clouds loom at BMW PGA Championship
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways.
US Open 2022: Women's final set after semifinal thriller
After a thriller of a semifinal match on Thursday night, the U.S. Open women's final is set. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek, from Poland, is set to take on No. 5 Ons Jabeur out of Tunisia on Saturday in Flushing Meadows. Swiatek and No. 6 Arnya Sabalenka battled it out late Thursday...
