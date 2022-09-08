Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. After it was over, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO