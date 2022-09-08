ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

New leaders at Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce ready for next chapter

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 4 days ago

GARDNER — The new leadership team at the Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce is ready to begin a new chapter for the organization that has been representing businesses across the region for nearly a century.

There has never been a better time for local business owners to consider becoming a Chamber member, said Rebecca Marois, who has served as the nonprofit’s director of marketing and communications since January.

“Our members are more involved in coming to our events, our sponsorships have gone through the roof — it’s been amazing,” she said. “And communication with our members has been way better than it’s ever been.”

The surge in enthusiasm was evident in that the Chamber has had nearly a full board at all its monthly meetings this year, Marois said.

Mike Gerry, who was hired as Chamber president and CEO in January, said one of the goals of the new leadership was to increase outreach to more businesses outside Gardner .

More: Local businesses struggle under the weight of the labor shortage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAlyR_0hmjgVZI00

“We want to make sure that all of our area communities are well represented in the Chamber,” Gerry said. “Not that they were shunned before, but certainly we want to emphasize the other communities.”

In addition to Gardner, the Chamber, which began as business organization in 1898, represents the communities of Barre, Ashburnham, Hubbardston, Templeton, Westminster, and Winchendon. Membership is also accepted from any business outside the Greater Gardner area upon application.

The Chamber’s membership committee was recently reactivated, Marois said, and its members were stepping up efforts to make in-person visits to business owners across the Greater Gardner area and let them know about the benefits of joining the Chamber.

Chamber offer many benefits

“We offer our members everything from job listing services, notary services, and mailing labels to bulk mailing services and certificates of origin,” Marois said. “We also have a lot of ribbon-cuttings, which is a great opportunity to meet businesspeople and network with current members.”

In addition to several grand opening events in downtown Gardner, the new leadership team recently hosted the Chamber’s 77th annual golf tournament at with a nearly full field, the greatest number of sponsorships to date, and the most money raised since 2019. All 500 drop-ball tickets were sold for the first time in five years, Marois said.

Other events included a super raffle at Williams Restaurant at which all 400 tickets were sold, a Women 2 Women networking luncheon, and an open house meet-and-greet event to celebrate the Chamber’s new office at 31 Lake St. The catered event drew about 100 guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNkkC_0hmjgVZI00

More: Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce hands out 2022 community awards

Meanwhile, the Chamber’s oversize scissors are getting a lot of use as Gerry and Marois have attended several ribbon cutting events across the city over the past few months.  All of this activity – the most the Chamber had seen since 2019 — was an indication that the local business community is optimistic about the region's potential.

“If you drive down Parker Street and see what’s going on at the old Temptations building," Gerry said, "if you look at the Flatiron building and see that it’s being rehabbed — I think it speaks volumes about outsiders coming in and seeing Gardner as a place to do business.”

Other upcoming events on the Chamber’s calendar include:

  • A Small Business Start-Up seminar at the Wachusett Business Incubator on Sept. 29.
  • The return after a three-year absence of the annual Chili, Chowder Taste Off at the Red Apple Farm in Phillipston on Oct. 13.
  • The annual Festival of Trees Networking Luncheon and Food/Toy Drive at the Gardner Museum on Nov. 29.
  • The Chamber Holiday Party at the Colonial Hotel on Dec. 7.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: New leaders at Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce ready for next chapter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
graftoncommon.com

Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.

Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
GRAFTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gardner, MA
Government
City
Templeton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gardner, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street

WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.  Fairway Beef, a supplier to families...
WORCESTER, MA
gardner-ma.gov

The Gardner Museum presents - Tinseltown Inventor: Hedy Lamarr

History At Play™, LLC offers living history performances which breathe life into the stories of influential and often forgotten women. Artistic director and performer Judith Kalaora will be back at the museum with a portrayal of Austrian refugee Hedy Lamarr who became “the most beautiful woman in the world” and was not only an actress, and film producer, but also an inventor. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Gardner Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the MA Cultural Council, a state agency. (Due to the earlier start time of the program, the reception starts at 6 pm!)
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
LEVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
country1025.com

It’s Moving Day: Goodbye Dorchester, Hello Waltham!

Moving always brings mixed feelings. Change is hard, but change is also good. It helps us grow, by learning new things, discovering new places, meeting new people and learning to adapt. Survival baby, that’s what it’s all about. If you don’t bend with the wind, your branches will break, I’ve learned these things in my life, having moved about every three years, growing up. Yes, I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic on moving day, but hopeful for the future.
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

735
Followers
375
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy