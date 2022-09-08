ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Sheriff: Medical episode leads to Ohio woman's New Paris Pike crash

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0eLV_0hmjgPGw00

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Ohio woman crashed her car Tuesday after experiencing a medical problem.

Mary Hurley, 52, of Greenville, Ohio, was traveling westbound in the 5400 block of New Paris Pike when the medical episode caused her to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a Richmond Power and Light pole, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release.

Richmond Fire Department members extricated Hurley from her vehicle, and RFD medics transported her to Reid Health, the release said. She was later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she was listed in critical condition.

Wayne County Emergency Communications Center, Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, Pardo’s Towing & Recovery and Richmond Power and Light assisted the sheriff's department with the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Paris, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Richmond, IN
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, IN
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Dayton, IN
State
Ohio State
Richmond, IN
Accidents
City
Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#New Paris Pike#Richmond Fire Department#Rfd#Miami Valley Hospital#Richmond Power
WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDTN

Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton

"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Pedestrian struck and killed on State Route 49

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 8, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation...
GREENVILLE, OH
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

2K+
Followers
912
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy