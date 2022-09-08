Sheriff: Medical episode leads to Ohio woman's New Paris Pike crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Ohio woman crashed her car Tuesday after experiencing a medical problem.

Mary Hurley, 52, of Greenville, Ohio, was traveling westbound in the 5400 block of New Paris Pike when the medical episode caused her to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway and struck a Richmond Power and Light pole, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release.

Richmond Fire Department members extricated Hurley from her vehicle, and RFD medics transported her to Reid Health, the release said. She was later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she was listed in critical condition.

Wayne County Emergency Communications Center, Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, Pardo’s Towing & Recovery and Richmond Power and Light assisted the sheriff's department with the crash.