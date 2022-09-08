ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Cool temperatures, spotty storm chance for some before wet weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQLBt_0hmjfC0W00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Clouds will start to roll in Thursday morning and we will see more of them throughout the day.
  • The cloud cover and a northeast wind will keep temperatures in the the lower 80s.
  • There’s just a low chance for a spotty shower.
  • Bigger changes will come this weekend as rain will start to spread early Saturday and will stick around throughout the day.
  • There is some concern that the mountains, which will once again see the most rain, may see some localized flooding in the wake of last week’s downpours.

Stay cool during hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Check on relatives and neighbors
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
  • Be careful when outside.
  • If possible, reschedule strenuous activities until early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

>> Channel 9′s new Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

(WATCH BELOW: STORM GUIDE: Preparing your family for the 2022 hurricane season)

