FORECAST: Cool temperatures, spotty storm chance for some before wet weekend

FORECAST:

Clouds will start to roll in Thursday morning and we will see more of them throughout the day.

The cloud cover and a northeast wind will keep temperatures in the the lower 80s.

There’s just a low chance for a spotty shower.

Bigger changes will come this weekend as rain will start to spread early Saturday and will stick around throughout the day.

There is some concern that the mountains, which will once again see the most rain, may see some localized flooding in the wake of last week’s downpours.

