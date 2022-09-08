Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
whtc.com
National Historic Site Designation Request to be Considered by Saugatuck CIty Council to Meet Tonight
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 12, 2022) – A couple of matters will be before the Saugatuck City Council during their business meeting this evening. First, Jeff Slayer, the Commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, will address the panel. He is expected to have an update on the results of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, the annual event held in late July to raise funds for the less fortunate in the area. According to the club’s website, this year’s festival was the “best we’ve ever had. StarFarm was incredible, the Dinghy Poker Run was a big hit, and the night was perfect for the lighted boat parade and fireworks!”
whtc.com
Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
Study could result in changes to Beacon Boulevard/U.S. 31 in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Improving traffic flow through Grand Haven is behind the state’s interest in a study of Beacon Boulevard, while city officials are interested in beautification and pedestrian safety. Despite their different motivations, the city and the state are partnering on the study that has already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
WWMTCw
Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
Grand Rapids to construct new $25 million fire station replacing century-old one
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids in 2024 is looking to construct a new, $25 million fire station to replace the nearly 100-year-old one currently in use on S. Division Avenue. The new Fire Station No. 10 will be located at 1823 S. Division Ave. – just two blocks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas main leak causes fire in Kalamazoo
A gas main leak caused a fire in Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
portagenorthernlight.com
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
22-year-old man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Columbus on Sunday.
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
Deputies: Missing Cedar Springs man found
Deputies are looking for a missing man in Cedar Springs.
Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
Comments / 0