SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 12, 2022) – A couple of matters will be before the Saugatuck City Council during their business meeting this evening. First, Jeff Slayer, the Commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, will address the panel. He is expected to have an update on the results of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, the annual event held in late July to raise funds for the less fortunate in the area. According to the club’s website, this year’s festival was the “best we’ve ever had. StarFarm was incredible, the Dinghy Poker Run was a big hit, and the night was perfect for the lighted boat parade and fireworks!”

