ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

National Historic Site Designation Request to be Considered by Saugatuck CIty Council to Meet Tonight

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 12, 2022) – A couple of matters will be before the Saugatuck City Council during their business meeting this evening. First, Jeff Slayer, the Commodore of the Cow Hill Yacht Club, will address the panel. He is expected to have an update on the results of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, the annual event held in late July to raise funds for the less fortunate in the area. According to the club’s website, this year’s festival was the “best we’ve ever had. StarFarm was incredible, the Dinghy Poker Run was a big hit, and the night was perfect for the lighted boat parade and fireworks!”
SAUGATUCK, MI
whtc.com

Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
103.3 WKFR

The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center

Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Fire Services
portagenorthernlight.com

Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall

The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
The Saginaw News

You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million

HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy