Read full article on original website
Related
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Tumwater edges North Kitsap in Defensive Slugfest
(Tumwater, WA) The Tumwater Thunderbirds had to replace a huge portion of their starters from last year’s state 2nd place team and it remains a work in progress especially on offense. But the traditional stout defense will always keep the T-Birds in the game and make them contenders. Tumwater...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Girls Soccer: Montesano holds off a determined Centralia Squad
(Centralia, WA) The Montesano Bulldogs are coming off a Final 4 appearance at the State Soccer Tournament last November and remained loaded to make another deep run under veteran coach Fidel Sanchez. The Centralia Tigers are looking to their new Head Coach Noel Vazquez to turn around a program that has struggled for several years.
elisportsnetwork.com
4A SPSL: Sumner storms back in 2nd half to avoid Curtis upset
University Place, WA – Trailing Curtis 14-7, Sumner Head Coach Keith Ross aka “The Shepard” didn’t have to say much during the halftime intermission in the visiting locker room at Bob Lucey Field. The message though, was clear: “ This isn’t Sumner football.” After trailing 16-7 at half last week to Bellarmine before coming back to win 22-16, the Spartans used big plays in all facets of the game to avoid a major early season upset to defeat the Vikings 35-28.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Timberline slips past Eastmont
The Big 9 meets the SSC in non-league football Friday night at South Sound Stadium in Lacey. Eastmont came in 0-1 after a frustrating14-13 loss to Mead to open the season. Timberline was also 0-1 after dropping their opener to Kelso 23-7. Eastmont got the ball first and the Wildcats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In non-league matchup of top-three Class 2A teams, Tumwater's defense leads team to victory
On a night when his offense struggled to move the ball after a hot start, coach Bill Beattie didn't hesitate to declared what decided his third-ranked Tumwater's 8-6 non-league over No. 2 North Kitsap. "Defense," he said, heartily. "I tell them every week, if you can get a shutout and score, it ...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Napavine rolls to an easy win over Loggers in C2BL
The air quality in Napavine wasn’t the best but the Napavine Tigers football quality was spectacular. Napavine’s march to another deep 2B playoff run is off to a hot start in the 2022 campaign. Last night with a hazy, smokey background against their rivals, the Onalaska Loggers, Napavine...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Black Hills runs back opening kick-off spurs on win over Rams
(Lacey, WA) It was the 2nd game of a South Sound Stadium double header with the Capital at North Thurston girls soccer game going 1st and this was the nightcap the Rams hosting Black Hills. Both teams are coming off of seasons they would surely like to forget each with just 1 win in 2021. Both teams accomplished that in week 1 with wins and both were looking forward to doubling that total in week 2.
elisportsnetwork.com
ESN Preview: Upstart Curtis hosts perennial contender Sumner in 4A SPSL tilt
08/09/2022 – The ESN crew of Alex Benzegala and Paul Beattie travel to University Place on Friday for a 4A SPSL showdown between the 1-0 Curtis Vikings and the 1-0 Sumner Spartans. Both teams started the 2022 season with tightly contested season openers in to start league play, as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Wolves Shut Out Rams, Improve to 2-0
BH (Q1) – Bronson Campbell 81-yard kickoff return, PAT good. BH (Q2) – Jaxsen Beck 29-yard pass to Braiden Bond, Two-point conversion. Rushing: BH — Johnnie Stallings 24/104; NT — Ray Parker 21/64. Passing: BH — Beck 9-15/105; NT — Rudy Larson 4-23/26. Receiving:...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco
Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
Poor air quality, hazy skies persist for much of western Washington
SEATTLE — When it comes to the weather this weekend, fire conditions and smoke remain the main concern for many. The National Weather Service has issued a “red flag warning” due to a combination of high temperatures and breezy and very dry conditions that can increase the risk of fire danger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes
Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
Smoke moves into Western Washington with poor air quality expected to persist into weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfires to the north and east are bringing smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend. Fires are burning in the North Cascades, British Columbia, Southwest Washington, and Eastern Washington. Warm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
KXRO.com
56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Goat Rocks Fire grows to 1,500 acres, evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline communities due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School in Randle....
Comments / 0