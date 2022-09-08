ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Tumwater edges North Kitsap in Defensive Slugfest

(Tumwater, WA) The Tumwater Thunderbirds had to replace a huge portion of their starters from last year’s state 2nd place team and it remains a work in progress especially on offense. But the traditional stout defense will always keep the T-Birds in the game and make them contenders. Tumwater...
TUMWATER, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Girls Soccer: Montesano holds off a determined Centralia Squad

(Centralia, WA) The Montesano Bulldogs are coming off a Final 4 appearance at the State Soccer Tournament last November and remained loaded to make another deep run under veteran coach Fidel Sanchez. The Centralia Tigers are looking to their new Head Coach Noel Vazquez to turn around a program that has struggled for several years.
MONTESANO, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

4A SPSL: Sumner storms back in 2nd half to avoid Curtis upset

University Place, WA – Trailing Curtis 14-7, Sumner Head Coach Keith Ross aka “The Shepard” didn’t have to say much during the halftime intermission in the visiting locker room at Bob Lucey Field. The message though, was clear: “ This isn’t Sumner football.” After trailing 16-7 at half last week to Bellarmine before coming back to win 22-16, the Spartans used big plays in all facets of the game to avoid a major early season upset to defeat the Vikings 35-28.
SUMNER, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Timberline slips past Eastmont

The Big 9 meets the SSC in non-league football Friday night at South Sound Stadium in Lacey. Eastmont came in 0-1 after a frustrating14-13 loss to Mead to open the season. Timberline was also 0-1 after dropping their opener to Kelso 23-7. Eastmont got the ball first and the Wildcats...
WENATCHEE, WA
Castle Rock, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Napavine rolls to an easy win over Loggers in C2BL

The air quality in Napavine wasn’t the best but the Napavine Tigers football quality was spectacular. Napavine’s march to another deep 2B playoff run is off to a hot start in the 2022 campaign. Last night with a hazy, smokey background against their rivals, the Onalaska Loggers, Napavine...
NAPAVINE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Black Hills runs back opening kick-off spurs on win over Rams

(Lacey, WA) It was the 2nd game of a South Sound Stadium double header with the Capital at North Thurston girls soccer game going 1st and this was the nightcap the Rams hosting Black Hills. Both teams are coming off of seasons they would surely like to forget each with just 1 win in 2021. Both teams accomplished that in week 1 with wins and both were looking forward to doubling that total in week 2.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Wolves Shut Out Rams, Improve to 2-0

BH (Q1) – Bronson Campbell 81-yard kickoff return, PAT good. BH (Q2) – Jaxsen Beck 29-yard pass to Braiden Bond, Two-point conversion. Rushing: BH — Johnnie Stallings 24/104; NT — Ray Parker 21/64. Passing: BH — Beck 9-15/105; NT — Rudy Larson 4-23/26. Receiving:...
LACEY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco

Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
ILWACO, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes

Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA

