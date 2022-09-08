Read full article on original website
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E...
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
2 Dogs Die in NJ Official’s Car: No Charges and Few Answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
Smoothie King Rounds Out Newly-Built Strip of Eateries in Gloucester Township, NJ
The new building that replaced the old Denny's restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township is now fully occupied with tenants with the arrival of Smoothie King. The health food option is the third eatery to join the complex at the intersection of Emerson Ave. Earlier this summer, Chipotle Mexican...
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
Famous N. Wildwood NJ Ice Cream Man Retires After 50 Years on the Beach
After five decades making the ice cream dreams of kids of all ages come true on the beach in North Wildwood, the man known as 'Unk Dunk' has pushed his cart for the last time. My N. Wildwood beach spot was always off 6th Ave., and I LIVED to see 'Unk Dunk' roll by with his ice cream truck.
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022
A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
Water Pressure Issues Expected In Somers Point, NJ, For The Next Month
How about all this rain we're getting here in Atlantic County this week?. It certainly was a rainy start to the new school year for folks in South Jersey this September. Many parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties experienced some flooding due to all the rainfall the region experienced over the last few days. Videos were posted to social media from places like Ocean City and Somers Point that show just how hard the rain fell over the first few days of the new month.
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Atlantic County, NJ, Reports Its First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Authorities in Atlantic County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus within the county this year. Last month, county health officials confirmed three mosquito pool samples tested positive for the virus. Those samples were collected in Mullica Township, Northfield, and Linwood. According to the New Jersey Department...
That Was Close! Iconic Wildwood Crest NJ Motel Spared Demolition
A unique, doo-wop-style motel in Wildwood Crest that was scheduled to be knocked down has been saved!. The Oceanview Motel, located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, has been an icon in Wildwood Crest for generations. We're talking since the 1960s!. Having closed in late 2021, all signs were pointing to its...
