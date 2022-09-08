Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
cbs3duluth.com
148th Fighter Wing to hold change of command ceremony, introduce new leader
The Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing will hold a change of command ceremony Saturday, introducing the base’s next leader. Col. Chris Blomquist plans to relinquish his command to Col. Nathan Aysta, who joined the 148th in 2010. Aysta, a St. Cloud native, is a 1999 graduate of the U.S. Air...
