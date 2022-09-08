ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Rose's revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held Saturday to its third straight draw in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Robinho
Person
Ramires
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Geovanni
Person
Elano
ESPN

Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy