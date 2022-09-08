Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Rose's revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held Saturday to its third straight draw in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy...
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
Chelsea's Graham Potter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Brighton Fans
The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager talks forgiveness, favourite moments and leaves a message for his successor.
Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea
Sky Sports Paul Merson speaks his opinions on Chelsea's season and Graham Potter's chances at the club.
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, live stream, team news
Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji get ready to face former side Borussia Dortmund for the first time when Manchester City welcomes the Bundesliga powers to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash. Haaland joined City from BVB this summer while Akanji arrived at the...
ESPN
Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
