Two Rhode Island Army National Guard units poised for deployment to unnamed location

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
Two units from the Rhode Island Army National Guard have been activated in advance of pending deployments.

It wasn't clear where the units were headed Wednesday when a spokesman for the Guard, Capt. Mark A. Incze, made some brief comments on the mobilizations.

Incze said the Guard would identify the particular units and provide some additional information on their movements shortly after they deploy.

However, at that time, the Guard might not provide any information about where the units have been sent, said Incze.

He acknowledged that the Guard frequently provided such information during conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Veterans Voice:Providence VA physician studies malnutrition's effect on veterans' health

Both of those theaters were part of U.S Central Command(USCENTCOM), which is among six different regional combatant commands, not including the U.S. Space Command.

Generally, CENTCOM allowed such comment during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Starting about seven years ago, said Incze, the Guard became less specific. In some news releases it simply announced that personnel were deployed to Southwest Asia without specifying a particular country, he said.

This time, Incze said, the Guard may not identify any region or combatant command.

'Here until the victory': Former RI man is back in Ukraine, fighting alongside local forces

Individual combatant commands decide whether local Guard officers can say where local units are headed and that information might be restricted during the Rhode Island units' deployments, said Incze.

He said he could not comment on any timeline for the deployment.

Incze would not comment on whether local soldiers might be headed for Europe, where a war is raging in Ukraine.

U.S. personnel are not serving in Ukraine itself but they are present in neighboring countries.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut National Guard's commanding officer and adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, announced the return of more than 60 Guard members from a deployment to Poland.

A Danbury-based Connecticut Guard unit had worked to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, providing medical care and patient transport.

Atlantic Resolve started in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Trump administration insider from RI led the federal COVID response:Then Jan. 6 happened

Its mission is to demonstrate strong and "unremitting" U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe, according to a Connecticut Guard news release.

Through various types of training, the operation "builds readiness" and enhances the cohesion the U.S. military and the militaries of its allies and partners.

“Now more than ever it is important to stand with our NATO allies and European partners,” Evon said. “The men and women of the 142nd Medical Company have done just that, promoting democracy and the norms of international law in eastern Europe."

