Feldman’s Favorites: Week 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re back, folks (again). If you missed it, I just published my preseason prediction column. It’s got eight guaranteed winners for you. If you disagree, good luck remembering to tell me I was wrong four months from now.

I’ve only got so many witty lines in me per week so let’s get right to the picks. Each line is the best value at time of publication. As always, remember to ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Rams +2.5 vs. Bills

It’s a tough task for any team, asking them to go on the road to start the season and take on the defending Super Bowl champions. If there’s any team that can do it, it’s the Bills. But I don’t think they will.

Kaiir Elam and/or Christian Benford will be thrown in the fire against an explosive offense. They’ve looked fine enough for rookies in training camp, but this is the real thing now. Dane Jackson isn’t exactly a lockdown sure thing either.

Last year, the Bills were slow starters out of the gate, losing to the Steelers. In the McDermott era, the Bills are 0-2 straight up against teams that aren’t the Jets (sorry, Jets fans). A new offensive coordinator might compound that.

Sean McVay? Well, he’s Secretariat (did he get out of the gates fast? I would assume so). In his career, McVay is 5-0 in Week 1, both straight up and against the spread.

The Rams also have some history on their side with the defending champs as home underdogs going 4-0 against the spread. Rams 27, Bills 24

Allen Robinson Over 64.5 receiving yards

Last year, Robinson hit this number just once. But guess what? He’s not on the Bears anymore. The aforementioned corner problems for the Bills should allow him to feast on the inside with Taron Johnson doing a good enough job on Cooper Kupp in the slot.

Van Jefferson is out as well, leaving Robinson as the only reliable outside weapon. Sprinkle him to score at +150 on FanDuel as well.

Falcons +5.5 vs. Saints, Texans +7.5 vs. Colts, Vikings +2 vs. Packers

We’re playing the trends here. Since 2008, Week 1 divisional home underdogs hit at a rate of 80 % against the spread (19-5).

I quite like the picks of Falcons and Vikings on their own and while I’m not crazy about the Texans, I’m going to ride the history with all three. Get the Texans at +7.5 on FanDuel before you lose the hook and snag the Vikings on PointsBet.

Patriots at Dolphins Under 46.5

This seems like a high number for two teams with young, unproven QBs and offenses that aren’t exactly explosive. Toss in some good defenses and you can sign me up for an under.

The last two years, these teams have played in Week 1 and the scores were 17-16 and 21-11. Totals also lean towards the under in Week One, at 52.6% since 2000. Expect another low-scoring, close divisional battle. The best line is at Wynn.

Justin Fields Over 34.5 Rushing Yards

Last season, Fields cleared this number in six of his seven starts. Against the 49ers, he ran for 103 yards.

The new coaching staff should want to keep the ball in his hands and they should be down early, setting up for some garbage time scramble yards. This line is at DraftKings.

