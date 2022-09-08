Read full article on original website
Islands Sounder
Angry arrestee, menacing memo, cabin confusion | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A deputy on Orcas was dispatched to a trespassing call at a local business. The suspect was found and told they would be arrested if they trespassed there again. • A deputy on Orcas confronted an individual...
Protect yourself from wildfire smoke
Submitted by San Juan County. Smoke from nearby wildfires is predicted to make its way to San Juan County (SJC) this weekend, Sept 9 through 11. Take precautions to protect yourself and family members if smoke reaches unhealthy levels. “We have three air quality monitors one on each of the...
Welcome to Medicare presentation
Are you turning 65 this year? In that case, you need to get ready to enroll in Medicare. Depending on your circumstances Social Security may enroll you automatically. Otherwise, you will have to submit an application to get Medicare coverage. Our presentation will help you understand whether you need to submit an application.
Rash of street sign theft
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is experiencing a slew of street sign thefts, leaving intersections and many popular roads unmarked. County officials are calling for the public’s help in finding and returning missing street signs. In the last two months, 13 signs were stolen, bringing 2022’s...
