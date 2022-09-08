ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Air National Guard requested for firefighting effort

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in support of NIFC in the northwestern United States. One C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
2news.com

Carson City Teacher named 2023 NEA Global Learning Fellow for Nevada

The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Rachel Croft, fourth grade educator and coordinator for Northwest Regional Professional Development Program (NWRPDP), as the National Education Association (NEA) Global Learning Fellow from the state of Nevada. Through the Global Learning Fellowship (GLF), the NEA Foundation invests in educators’ learning,...
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy