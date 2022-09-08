Read full article on original website
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Stage 2 Air Pollution Emergency Episode Announced due to Mosquito Fire
Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
Nevada Air National Guard requested for firefighting effort
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in support of NIFC in the northwestern United States. One C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and...
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada holds 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event was held Saturday. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will stay on top of the Catholic Charities building until $150,000 is raised for the organization. Catholic Charities invited guests to come cheer on JJ Christy, eat tasty...
Carson City Teacher named 2023 NEA Global Learning Fellow for Nevada
The Carson City School District is pleased to announce Rachel Croft, fourth grade educator and coordinator for Northwest Regional Professional Development Program (NWRPDP), as the National Education Association (NEA) Global Learning Fellow from the state of Nevada. Through the Global Learning Fellowship (GLF), the NEA Foundation invests in educators’ learning,...
Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicle online
Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have arrested a Las Vegas man suspected of selling a stolen vehicle online. Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was apprehended without incident on August 26. He allegedly listed the car, a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300, on OfferUp and sold it for $14,000 cash...
Local authorities seek man for bail jumping; offer reward for information
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in locating wanted subject David Paley. The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of Grand Theft Auto. David Paley is a 47-year-old, white male adult, 5 foot 11 inches and around...
