kjan.com
Moderna Bivalent Booster Now Available at Cass Health
Atlantic, IA— The Cass Health Immunization Room is now offering the Moderna bivalent booster for adults aged 18 and older, who have completed a primary COVID vaccine series and it has been at least 2 months since their last COVID vaccination. The booster doses are given by appointment; patients should call 712-250-8122 to schedule. Cass Health officials say the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommends the use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
kjan.com
Fuel Spill in West Nodaway River, Cass County
CASS COUNTY, IOWA– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Iowa DNR was notified that a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately 2-3 miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
kjan.com
Seats at the “Longest Table,” in Avoca are filling-up fast. Get yours now!
(Avoca, Iowa) – Seats are filling-up, but (as of today, Sept. 12) there is still space for you to sit at the table this weekend, in Avoca. This isn’t just any table, it’s Avoca Main Street’s “Longest Table.” Amber Mohr is the Executive Director of Avoca Main Street.
kjan.com
Semi strikes cable barrier west of Adair – snarls traffic for hours
(Cass County, Iowa) – Traffic on Interstate 80 west of Adair was rerouted for hours, Saturday, following a semi tractor-trailer accident that caused both east- and westbound-lanes to be closed. Authorities say the semi struck the cable barriers and stretched those barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
kjan.com
Pursuit leads to the arrest of a Nebraska man in Montgomery County, Friday evening
(Vilisca, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 6:30-p.m. Friday in Montgomery County, resulted in a pursuit, and the arrest of a man from Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies attempted to stop a black, no-plated Pontiac Grand Am, on Highway 34 near the intersection with T Avenue (Northwest of Villisca), when the driver – identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings, of Omaha – sped off, leading to a chase with speeds of around 100-mph.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
kjan.com
Long string harp concerts coming to Des Moines
(Radio Iowa) – A unique, free concert experience will be staged in central Iowa next week featuring what’s known as a long-string harp with strings that will extend across a downtown Des Moines street, from a rooftop to a park below. Andrea Brook is the musician who will...
Rescue crews call to a report of a crane tipped over in Cass County
(Massena) Cass EMS, Cumberland and Massena Fire and Rescue were called to the area of 765th and Pella Roads northeast of Massena for a crane that tipped over. It was reported that the crane operator suffered lacerations. No other information is available at this time.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors to fill vacant Auditor’s position
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors are slated to meet 9-a.m. Tuesday, Sept.13th, in their Boardroom at the Courthouse, in Atlantic. One of the items on their agenda is to officially accept the resignation of Cass County Auditor Sara Harris, who submitted her resignation to the Board on August 31st.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
kjan.com
3 arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two recent arrests. At around 12:16-a.m. today (Sept. 12th), Ashley Perez, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office in Red Oak, on an active Montgomery County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card. Perez was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. And, at around 6:30-p.m. Sunday, Deputies arrested 23-year-old Athea Hamilton, of Red Oak, for Theft in the 5th Degree. She was taken into custody in the 300 block of E. Elm Street, following a brief investigation into an incident that had occurred on August 26th, in the 2400 block of North Broadway Street, in Red Oak. Hamilton was being held on a $300 bond.
