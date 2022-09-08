Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Amid Ukraine's startling gains, liberated villages describe Russian troops dropping rifles and fleeing
ZALIZNYCHNE, Ukraine - In the end, the Russians fled any way they could on Friday, on stolen bicycles, disguised as locals, abandoned by their units. Hours after Ukrainian soldiers poured into the area, hundreds of Russian soldiers encamped in this village were gone, leaving behind stunned residents to face the ruins of 28 weeks of occupation.
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – as it happened
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal
Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified
Former President Trump’s lawyers contradicted his assertions that the documents seized by the Department of Justice from his home at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, arguing in a court filing on Monday that the documents’ classification status should be “determined later.”. Trump’s lawyers did not claim that Trump had...
