Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 333 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy...
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
