Anaheim, CA

Disney+ Day perks for your next vacation: Early park entry, cruise and holiday discounts

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Disney+ Day is here and bringing along perks for fans wanting to experience Disney on their next vacation.

Starting Thursday at 12 a.m. PT, both new and existing Disney+ subscribers can access perks relating to Disney cruises, parks, and hotels, according to a news release . Subscribers will need to opt in to receive the perks online .

The day is meant to celebrate the streaming service that launched in 2019 with popular series such as "The Mandalorian." This year, Disney+ Day coincides with D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience. The sold-out event takes place in Anaheim, California, from Friday to Sunday.

Learn more about what Disney+ Day perks are available and details on how to access them.

Disney Parks pe rks

Subscribers visiting some of the Disney theme parks during Disney+ Day will get a chance for early entry.

Disney+ subscribers and their party can enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes before the park's regular opening time.

Those staying in select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Hotels of Disneyland Resort can enter 60 minutes before opening time at any Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park with valid reservations and park admissions.

There will also be celebrations taking place at Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests can discover "festive décor, special character sightings and photo opportunities," according to the release.

On Saturday, Hong Kong Disneyland will host its own celebration for visitors.

On Disney+ Day, people can also join in digitally with Disney PhotoPass Lenses featuring a Disney+ Day Mickey ear hat and Groot. Lenses are available in-park or at home in the U.S. through the My Disney Experience app and Snapchat.

To access these perks, you will be required to verify your Disney+ subscription by displaying your logged-in home screen on the Disney+ app on your mobile phone. Before you arrive, download the Disney+ app and sign in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uIF4_0hmjcFY400
Cinderella Castle is seen up close from Fantasyland in Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Eve Chen

Disney Cruis e Line Offer

There will be discounts for Disney+ subscribers who want to take to the seas. "Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom," according to the release.

Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer and must be the primary guest on the reservation and sail in one of the offered staterooms.

The offer is for select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy departing January through April 2023, in select stateroom categories. The offer excludes taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Walt Disney World Resort Offer

Those planning holiday trips to Walt Disney World Resort can check online to see special holiday offers at select Disney Resort hotels starting Thursday. Staying at Disney Resort hotels comes with Disney benefits not offered by other accommodations, like complimentary park transportation and Disney-themed pools.

Uber One Offer

Disney+ Day is also offering some perks with Uber. Subscribers get six free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney+ Day perks for your next vacation: Early park entry, cruise and holiday discounts

