Martha Stewart Wears Nothing But An Apron For A Steamy Coffee Ad
Martha Stewart has always been a little controversial and has marched to the beat of her own drum. The icon in both the TV and cooking world was sent to prison for multiple crimes in 2004, relating to a financial decision she made about a company called ImClone, in which she owned several stocks (via Chicago Tribune). Stewart has even had her fair share of issues with other celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ina Garten, and Rachael Ray.
Classic Vanilla Pizzelle Recipe
Ah, the pizzelle — that sweet, airy Italian cookie with its lovely vanilla flavor with a light lemon essence. Not to mention that perfect balance of sweetness! Pizzelles pair beautifully with ice cream, with coffee, with white wine, with fruit, and so much more. If only this fine, tasty treat weren't such a rare luxury, right? If only you could make a pizzelle at home!
Classic Monte Cristo Sandwich Recipe
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a dish that may take its name from a 19th century French novel called "The Count of Monte Cristo" written by Alexander Dumas (the same guy who wrote "The Three Musketeers"), but we daresay more people these days are familiar with the sandwich than the novel or even the numerous movie versions. Fair enough, as it is a pretty great sandwich, so much so that it even has its own national day celebrated on September 17th. Mark that on your calendars and be sure to save this recipe for your festivities. As per developer Ting Dalton, "This is the ultimate grilled sandwich. Crunchy and buttery on the outside, and super delicious flavors and melted cheese on the inside."
Here's What Happened To The Breakfast Place After Restaurant: Impossible
As the first meal of the day, it's perfectly acceptable for breakfast to burst into the morning light with an action-packed line-up. If you want cereal, make sure there's milk pouring over the sides of the bowl. If you'd rather have pancakes, pile them up to the ceiling with fountains of syrup and entire pigs chopped into bacon. Don't hold back on starting your day with happiness.
Chipotle Is Putting An End To A Viral $3 Burrito Hack
Die-hard fans of fast food and casual dining restaurants know that sometimes a little creativity is all it takes to get a version of your favorite items at a lower price. The term "hack" was coined to describe the trend mentioned earlier. In the age of social media, videos sharing those restaurant hacks are plentiful across different platforms.
Why Reddit Is Calling Out Trader Joe's Canned Sardines
Some might say that Trader Joe's is, in a word, winning. Described by Forbes as the "friend that has their life together," the popular grocery retailer was hailed by the site for infusing fun and "whimsical" features into the customer experience, like making the frozen section more interactive by doing away with those pesky doors. Besides once again topping the list of supermarkets across the country in customer satisfaction in early 2022 (via Chain Store Age), Trader Joe's has products lining its shelves that have gained cult followings.
TikTok Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Some will say that the internet runs on electricity and technology. Those people have probably never been online. In fact, it seems that the internet actually runs on memes. If not for memes, there'd be nothing to do on social media but talk to our friends and family. And no one wants that when we could be watching cats fall off of stuff, seeing people accidentally drink strange things, or marveling at macaroni and beef balls. But to appreciate a good meme, we need to understand it.
Smooth And Creamy Banana Smoothie Recipe
What's that you say, you've only got five minutes to get out the door before you'll be late for your day, so it looks like you'll have to skip breakfast? But breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Not only should you eat something, but you should eat something healthy and filling that will give you the energy you need to power through the morning. And with this banana smoothie recipe from Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, five minutes is all you need to whip up a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
Spicy Italian Wedding Soup Recipe
Italian wedding soup is the perfect recipe to warm your soul on a cold fall or winter day. The classic Italian soup has been around for ages, and though the name suggests otherwise, it's not necessarily meant to serve at weddings (though, you could serve it at one!). Instead, you could look at the blend of vegetables, meat, and orzo as a sort of "marriage," or at the very least a pretty flavorful union. Whether you want a bowl as a main course or a cup as a side, this dish is plenty filling.
Rosanna Pansino Is Returning To Fans' Screens With A New Fall Baking Show
As a successful YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino has turned baking from a nerdy obsession into a recipe for becoming a sought-after television personality in the food world. Since 2011, her "Nerdy Nummies" has greeted and maybe even stunned fans with whimsical, realistic, and visually impressive baked treats. Whether the viewers were drawn to pop culture references or making geeky treats, millions of people subscribed to her channel, which has amassed billions of views (via news.com.au). Pansino even sells various merchandise on her personal website.
Creamy Nacho Cheese Sauce Recipe
There's a time and place for nachos, but have you ever noticed that the place never seems to be at home? You might enjoy nachos as an appetizer at a restaurant, indulge in some at a movie theater, or grab some as a special treat at a carnival or fair. Nachos are pretty inundated in our lives (something that we are deeply grateful for), but many people become discouraged at the thought of making nacho cheese sauce at home. It can be pretty difficult to get that cheesy, savory flavor just right, and more often than not, inspired home chefs end up with a clumpy, overly-gooey, or possibly even burnt mess.
Are Green Oysters Safe To Eat?
The truth about oysters is that consuming them can be dangerous. Just in August of 2022, a Florida man died from eating oysters infected with harmful bacteria according to the New York Post. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 100 people die from vibriosis due to eating infected oysters each year. Thus, if you're going to dine on oysters, it's wise to be aware of the risk.
Rachael Ray's Unconventional Twist On Antipasto Salad
Despite a lack of professional culinary training, Rachael Ray is one of the most prominent celebrity chefs and TV personalities in the food world. She gained the love and trust of her viewers through her "quick and easy" cooking style and her relatability. Her Food Network show "30 Minute Meals" skyrocketed her to stardom, and "The Rachael Ray Show" — along with the plethora of best-selling cookbooks, magazines, her home decor collection, and pet food company — has earned her a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Guess what? You just found your new favorite way to prepare and cook pork for dinner. This recipe, care of Stephanie Rapone of Pantry to Plate Meals, results in superbly tender, flavorful meat with minimal effort, really. The secret here is the method of preparation — and a bit of patience as you let the marinade do its thing. The actual cooking will take less than 10 minutes!
That Time Buddy Valastro Went All Out With A Giant Spaghetti Dish
For Buddy Valastro, a cake is far more than the sum of its parts, it's a symbol of his Italian culture and identity. Raised by a lineage of expert pastry chefs in their family-owned bakery, Carlo's Bakery, Valastro's entire life has been dedicated to the art of baking (per Food Network). Nicknamed the "Cake Boss," which subsequently became the title of his hit TLC show that follows the celebrity chef and his family's day-to-day operations at Carlo's, the chef proves to be a master baker and patriarch.
The Time Bryan Voltaggio Ruined Thanksgiving
Food plays a significant role in any holiday, though probably none more so than Thanksgiving. Sure, the true meaning of the November celebration is to give thanks for all that you have, but where do people gather to honor and express that gratitude? Around the dinner table, where a massive feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie await them. As chef Bryan Voltaggio explained to The Oregonian in 2015, "Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday. For anyone who loves food, it's special. Getting the chance to make people a delicious meal is one of the things I'm thankful for."
Classic Belmont Jewel Cocktail Recipe
If you've never tried a Belmont Jewel cocktail, then it's time to grab your favorite oversized hat and harness your inner horse-racing enthusiast as you whip the Belmont Stakes' signature cocktail. Whether or not you're a fan of bourbon, you just might find you like this combination of flavors. "I'm not a huge fan of bourbon, but this cocktail, it's delicious and very refreshing," says recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply. "The combination of lemonade, pomegranate juice, and cold ice makes this cocktail a winner to enjoy at any time."
How To Keep Your Sweet Potato Casserole From Getting Too Sweet
Whether it's Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or a random day in April, the perfect sweet potato casserole recipe can hit all of the right marks: sticky, bronzed marshmallows, delightfully nutty toppings, and nutrient-rich sweet potatoes. In some instances, though, the side dish's flavor profile can skew a bit too saccharine, especially when...
How To Know If It's Too Early Or Too Late To Drink Alcohol
Alcoholic beverages have long been associated with rebelling: breaking free from the restraints of responsibility, societal expectations, and other sobering things. It doesn't mean, however, that imbibing doesn't come with its own set of rules and mores — especially when it comes to what is and isn't an appropriate time to drink.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
