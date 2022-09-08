Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom voices her frustrations after her son was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk
LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- A Lafayette mom is frustrated after her child was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk Elementary because of his birthdate. Under state law, kids must turn five on or before September 30 in order to enroll in kindergarten. Nureaka Ross’s son was born right after midnight on October 1, 2017, missing the deadline by an hour and 18 minutes.
L'Observateur
Man dies after crashing into bayou after calling for help
St. Landry – On September 7, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 at the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Philip Gilyard of Leonville. The initial...
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0