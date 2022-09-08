LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- A Lafayette mom is frustrated after her child was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk Elementary because of his birthdate. Under state law, kids must turn five on or before September 30 in order to enroll in kindergarten. Nureaka Ross’s son was born right after midnight on October 1, 2017, missing the deadline by an hour and 18 minutes.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO