Poll: Top play of high school football week 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week three action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked off in the area, here some plays that stood out. Three plays from week three that are up for top play of the week is a 26-yard touchdown from Manteca’s […]
Final Quarter: High school football week 3 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite some cancellations due to air conditions from the Mosquito Fire, several high school football games kicked off in the Sacramento Region Friday night. FOX40 Sports’ Game of the Week was the Honor Bowl doubleheader, starting with Oak Ridge taking on reigning Oregon state champion Silverton. The Trojans improved to 3-0 […]
Football games, events canceled due to air quality from Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento region, leading to multiple events being canceled Friday and throughout the weekend. High school football games canceled FOX40’s Fan Favorite Game of the Week between Mesa Verde and San Juan has been canceled because of air quality. The game between […]
Roseville High freshman makes a hole-in-one at Indian Creek Country Club
Roseville High School Tiger golfer Jasmine Hale accomplished something that most players can only dream of: making a hole-in-one. The Tigers freshman played in a recent match against Del Oro High on Aug. 31 and stepped up to the 111-yard eighth hole with an 8-iron in hand and hit the shot of a lifetime. The ball dropped roughly three feet from the hole and then disappeared.
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
Sacramento broke the record for most 100-degree days in a year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year. The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7. With Friday, Sept. […]
Meet the Duo Behind Last Supper Society, Sacramento’s Underground Dining Club
Since its launch in 2018, Sacramento-based dining club Last Supper Society has coordinated many a stunning event throughout the NorCal region, including a particularly stunning sit-down dinner overlooking a cliff in Half Moon Bay last fall. Now Ryan Royster, one of Last Supper Society’s co-founders alongside chef Byron Hughes, says more people can enjoy the group’s highly curated events than ever as the collective have become partners in Tiger Restaurant & Lounge, located between Old Sacramento and downtown. (The restaurant initially opened in 2018, then shuttered during COVID before reopening with Royster and Hughes at the helm earlier this year.) The Tiger gives Last Supper Society’s wildly creative events space to flourish, Royster says, plus the restaurant holds regular hours, too. “We were always a restaurant without walls,” Royster says. “But finding a way to stay true, stay authentic to ourselves, in a consistent way has been some of our best work.”
Sacramento breaks record for hottest-ever day
Sacramento set a new record for the highest temperature ever recorded downtown — 116 degrees — as an extreme heatwave continued into another week on Tuesday. **UPDATE** We just hit 116 degrees in Downtown Sacramento. That is the new All-Time highest temperature for Downtown Sacramento. Old record was 114 on July 17, 1925. #cawx.
Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
CAL FIRE, Placer Sheriff briefly cite different acreage numbers for Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On the fourth day of the Mosquito Fire, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE reported extremely conflicting acreage numbers due to environmental conditions. At around 8:30 a.m. the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire had grown to over 25,000 acres, which would be an overnight growth of […]
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Sacramento heat islands: Why underserved neighborhoods have more heat-related issues than wealthier ones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat has broken record after record across California. As the Sacramento region experiences more than a week under triple-digit temperatures, heat islands are being hit the hardest. Different socioeconomic and racial groups often face unequal exposure to heat and increased heat-related sickness, mortality and energy costs.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
