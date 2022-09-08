ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it

Patricia Hull Lauber
3d ago

I don’t trust the city council to make any decisions anymore. The only decision five of them agree on is “let’s fight the mayor” and show our hate for her. Such adult bullies

spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane City Council to consider more restrictive camping rules Monday

The city of Spokane could soon tighten the rules on illegal camping city-wide, giving police officers the authority to break up any camp they see as a safety hazard. The new rules are likely to come up for a city council vote Monday night. Camping on sidewalks is already illegal...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Nighttime repairs to begin on Spokane River Bridge

COEUR d’ALENE — Drivers heading to downtown Coeur d’Alene after 7 p.m. should plan for congestion over the next two months as nighttime repairs will begin again on the U.S. 95 bridge over the Spokane River. Repairs will start the week of Sept. 19, according to the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments

The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Group forms to support legal STRs

COEUR d’ALENE — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance recently formed in response to the city’s plans to crack down on short-term rentals. “Help us support our community with rules and regulations that will truly impact the quality of life in our beautiful town,” said a letter recently distributed in the Sanders Beach neighborhood.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

