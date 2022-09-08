Read full article on original website
SHIB investors must brake the ‘buy pedal,’ despite an impressive 24 hours
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance over the last thirty-day days has been less than what the cryptocurrency is capable of. While a slump in the market contributed to the fall, the SHIB Army may have expected more. However, it seemed that SHIB heard the cries and acted accordingly. In the...
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
AXS, RON see red despite seizing 10% of Ronin hack funds
Blockchain data platform, Chainalysis, in a new report confirmed the seizure of $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean Lazarus group. Of the $622 million in crypto lost due to the Ronin Bridge and Axie Infinity hack in March, the seized assets represent approximately 10% of the stolen funds.
How these Solana [SOL] collaborations led to a >$1B redemption- What next
After some days of abysmal performance, Solana [SOL] rode its horse back to a $1 billion trading volume. Regarded as one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the crypto space, SOL lost grip of the $1 billion volume when the price plunged from $33.44 to $30.62 on 7 September. On...
Ethereum [ETH] approaches $1,700, but how likely is it to break out
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In the span of two days, Ethereum [ETH] has managed to register gains of close to 12%. The price spent a good portion of the previous day consolidating beneath resistance. At the same time, volume indicators showed a healthy amount of demand behind Ethereum’s rally.
Polkadot [DOT] investors should be aware of these updates before pulling out
Polkadot is experiencing what we call a shake-up after mixed emotions surfaced on the network. Despite recent growth on the network, its development activity has slowed down of late. In fact, according to data analytics platform Santiment, Polkadot has been seeing a reverse trend in development activity over the last few days.
BC.GAME becomes Argentine Football Association’s global crypto casino sponsor!
BC.GAME, the award-winning best crypto casino of 2022, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global agreement that will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and create new activities that will bring the companies and its players closer together. Fans and...
USDT: Binance action spurs >$15B gap but battle is not yet over
Circle [USDC] has kept Tether [USDT] on its toes in the stablecoin superiority fight since the start of 2022. However, the recent Binance decision to convert other stablecoins except for USDT to Binance USD [BUSD] has dealt USDC’s mission a big blow. A few days after the exchange announcement,...
Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?
Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
ETH miners may go ‘broke’ thanks to the Merge; too late to reconsider?
Ethereum [ETH] is facing issue after issue with the Merge just round-the-corner now. This time the issue is with ETH miners. There is a group among miners who believe the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) can prove hazardous for them. Chandler Guo is one such miner who is leading efforts to...
Bitcoin mining difficulties may be a good thing for this BTC mining company
Bitcoin [BTC] miner CleanSpark has entered into an agreement to purchase Mawson Infrastructure Group’s mining facility. This facility stands in Sandersville, Georgia and was purchased for as much as $33 million. CleanSpark has also agreed to purchase 6,468 mining ASICs from Mawson for approximately $9.5 million. The maximum purchase...
Litecoin [LTC]: The when and how of traders capitalizing on this opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin’s [LTC] recent rebound from the $52-baseline has well-positioned the coin to test the resistance barrier in the $62-$64 range. The rebound spurred near-term buying hopes. However, the resistance range has undermined the bullish efforts for the last three months while preventing the streak of green candles.
Should Optimism [OP] holders rejoice with Ethereum’s Merge coming up
Optimism’s OP was not left behind as the rest of the market registered double-digit price upticks over the past week. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Layer 2 (L2) token rallied by 16% over the last seven days. Designed as an optimistic rollup network to enhance...
Ethereum: Why the Merge may not be a pretty sight for ETH miners
Blockchain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, released a new report that opined that the likely dates for the Ethereum merge are 14 and 15 September. According to it, if the hashrate on the Ethereum mainnet network maintains an average of about 844 TH/s, the expected merge date will be 15 September at 12:00 UTC.
How real is Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull rally likely to be
Bitcoin, after falling to as low as $18,661 last week, registered promising growth as it gained by more than 9% in the last seven days. Its latest uptick sparked excitement in the community as enthusiasts and experts predicted a further surge in BTC’s price in the coming days. Several reports and analyses also seemed to point in the same direction.
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
Ethereum Name Service developers disagree with Vitalik ‘here’ but ENS remains…
Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum Name Service [ENS] developers are at loggerheads due to the newly proposed pricing arrangements. On 9 September, Vitalik published a post via his ENS website, asking if the domains should follow a recurring pricing structure. According to him, ENS domains are very cheap...
Terra Classic [LUNC] on a bullish rampage as demand picks up
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Terra Classic and its native token LUNC are the original coin and chain, identifiable by the “Classic” in their name. The collapse in May for the Terra chain was followed by a tumultuous June. The fork in late May brought into being LUNA and LUNC, with the new chain Terra not being pegged to the TerraUSD (UST).
DeFi TVL drops by 10% in August; Ethereum leads with most losses
DappRadar, in a new report, found that the overall total value locked (TVL) within the decentralized finance ecosystem (DeFi) declined by 10.47% in August. The total TVL now stood at $58.4 billion. According to the data from DefiLlama, DeFi TVL sat at $250 billion less than eight months ago. With...
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $500 still on the cards for LINK?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] was on a bad downtrend until a week ago. However, the bullishness of the wider crypto-market had a significant impact on LINK’s price charts. In fact, the downtrend had reversed itself at press time.
