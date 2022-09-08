Read full article on original website
Enthusiastic and Exuberant – My Weekend at Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
New Stamford Restaurant Provides Innovative Approach To Classic Italian Cuisine
Proper Italian food and delicious cocktails served with a side of immaculate vibes: That’s what a new Fairfield County restaurant is promising its diners. Cugine’s Italian, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point community at 121 Towne Street, opened in June 2022 and has quickly garnered favor among foodies with dishes like fried calamari, spaghetti boia, and focaccia.
News 12
21st annual CT United Ride brings out thousands of bikers
For 21 years, thousands of motorcycle bikers have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 in the annual CT United Ride. "Because of our proximity to New York City, we lost dozens and dozens of our neighbors and family members," says Rep. Jim Himes in the opening remarks of the memorial.
Sweet News: New Chocolate Shop To Open Soon In Westport
Here's some good news for those with a sweet tooth. A Connecticut chocolate brand announced plans to open a new store in Fairfield County in the coming days. Bridgewater Chocolate will open a flagship Westport location on Thursday, Sept. 15, the company announced. The 1,350-square-foot shop, located at 165 Main...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
News 12
44th annual Norwalk Oyster Festival returns this weekend
A late summer tradition is returning to Norwalk this weekend. Organizers say it took three weeks on the ground in Veterans Park to get the Norwalk Oyster Festival set up with help from over 1,000 volunteers. This year they're hoping to break some records selling oysters. Last year, they sold...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Bethel PD to Host Charity Event for Special Olympics Tonight
The Bethel PD is doing their part to raise money for the Special Olympics of CT tonight with a Tip-A-Cop Event. If you've never been a part of one of these, Tip-A-Cop events are police donating their time at a bar or restaurant and volunteering as servers. All the tips they receive for the evening, goes to the cause. You tip the cop, and the cop passes the money along to the worthwhile cause, in this case Special Olympics CT.
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
Got Cars? Take a Look at This $34 Million Greenwich Home That Includes a 30-Car Garage
I can't even fit my 2001 Honda Civic in my garage, but this Greenwich home on the market for $33,800,000 has room for 30 vehicles, and it could be yours for only $158,000 a month. Located on 97 Peckland Road in Greenwich, the home is described as a "car collector's...
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
NewsTimes
Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
eastoncourier.news
Bobbi the Bear’s Orphaned Cubs Frolic in the Forest
Indra and Izzy, the two surviving cubs of “Bobbi the Bear” who was shot and killed by a Ridgefield Police Sergeant in May, are spending their days napping in pine trees and hanging out with other orphaned cubs in an enclosed forest in New Hampshire. Ben Kilham, with...
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?
Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
Scribe
167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT
This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
