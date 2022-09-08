Read full article on original website
Related
OBITUARY: Mary Elena Oliver Isbell
Mrs. Mary Elena Oliver Isbell passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 100 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Louise Taylor Oliver; husband, Hollis E. Isbell, Sr.; son, Eddie Isbell; and daughter, Jackie Johnston; brother Eugene Oliver; sisters, Verna Mae Judy, Margaret Sue Bell, Janet Thompson, and Martha Moseley.
OBITUARY: Francisca Torres Massas
Francisca Torres Massas of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Puerto Rico and was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Torres, and Candelaria Colon. Mrs. Massas was a Christian and retired from the hospitality industry. She...
OBITUARY: Annette Lee Taylor
Mrs. Annette Lee Taylor of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Burgess Lee; children, Jimmie Wilkes Taylor II and Todd Lawrence Taylor; siblings, Barbara Lee Stephens, Frances Eloise Lee, Gerald Burgess Lee, Thomas Braden Lee, Sr.; nephew, William Scott Stephens.
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher. Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly...
OBITUARY: Mary Church Parsley
Mary Church Parsley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, she was 88 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Frank Church and Willie Belle Simpson Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Parsley; brothers, Thomas, Jerry, and Steve Church; sister, Geneva Starkey; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Parsley.
OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Pollard Weldy
Gertrude “Trudy” Pollard Weldy of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 96 years old. A native of Kenly, NC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Paul and Louvenia Latta Pollard. Mrs. Weldy was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weldy; sons, Leonard W. Morris, Jr., and Bill Morris; brothers Willis and Mark Pollard; and sister, Carolyn B. Hufford.
OBITUARY: Bessie Louise Sauls
Mrs. Bessie Louise Sauls passed away at NHC Healthcare in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Rutherford County and lived her life in Rutherford County. Bessie worked at Kents Department Store and was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was preceded in death...
RELATED PEOPLE
OBITUARY: Myrtle Louise Cooper
Myrtle Louise Cooper, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital. She was born in Bedford County and a resident of Rutherford County. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Casey and Ollie Burks Farless; husband, Charles Cooper; brother, Estill Ray Farless;...
OBITUARY: H. Carlyle King
Mr. H. Carlyle King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 90 years old. Born in Richmond, TN, he was the son of the late Allen Benton King, Sr., and Annie Elizabeth Darnell King. Mr. King was also preceded in death by his son, H. Carlyle King, Jr., brothers, Elmer W. King and Allen Benton King, Jr., and a sister, Nina Ruth Dubois.
OBITUARY: Donald Edward ‘Don’ Greever
Donald Edward “Don” Greever of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina and was a native of Mountain City, TN. Mr. Greever was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro, and was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Joe Lemonds
Mr. Joe Lemonds of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Detroit, MI and a son of the late Joel and Betty Joe Lemonds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Carol Lemonds, and a brother, Michael Lemonds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OBITUARY: Arthur Joel Roussin
SSG Arthur Joel Roussin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his daughter’s home in Murfreesboro, TN on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Joel was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam war. He served a total of 14 years in the US Army as a linguist and an additional 12 years in the Michigan Army National Guard, mainly with the 107th Combat Engineer Battalion.
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich. Tuesday, September 13,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
Have a Tail-Wagging Good Time at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers
Bring your pup for a full day of fun at Bark Bash: A Festival for Dog Lovers at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10 am – 1 pm!. Visit local vendor booths and snap...
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0