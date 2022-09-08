ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

19 of Liz Truss's most bizarre Instagram posts

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

An interesting quirk in politics as we stride into the future is that our new politicians are tracked by the digital footprints they leave behind them.

We'd have loved to see Margaret Thatcher's TikTok dances, or selfies in Downing Street captioned "poll tax riots :( #FML #longday", could only but shudder at the tweets Winston Churchill would post to get himself cancelled on a daily basis, but alas that simply was not possible.

We have no such yearning about what could have been about the new prime minister Liz Truss , though, who is very much online, so much so that her aides at the Department for International Trade reportedly joked they worked for the 'Department for Instagramming Truss'.

She's even been criticised for her online presence. Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, Truss posted snaps of her in Moscow. It didn't go down well. “At a moment when Europe faces its biggest security crisis in decades, Liz Truss seems more interested in Instagram diplomacy than working with our allies,” said Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson.

“These serious times deserve serious leaders. We need a foreign secretary focused on the task at hand, not using a taxpayer-funded photographer to further her leadership ambitions.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So she's online and as people suss out their new PM, they are doing what they do before each Hinge date with someone new, stalking her Instagram.

And we've rounded up some of the more odd posts Truss has shared on the platform throughout the years so you don't have to.

Enjoy.

When she hung out with Toff from Made in Chelsea at a private members club:


When she hung out with Taylor Swift:


When she tried to be a nature photographer:


When she chilled on a beach:


When she played tug of war with a union flag emblazoned teapot:


When she had a whiskey while wearing a Santa hat:


When she unveiled her Halloween costume and quoted The Usual Suspects :


When the squad goals were lacking:


When she burnt burgers on a BBQ:


When she held a cake out in front of a beaming crowd in reasons unclear:


When she went apple picking... Norfolk style:


When she rode a bike with a huge union flag umbrella:


When she had a cake decorated with a (you guessed it) union flag:


When she posted a nostalgic holiday pic:


When she marked her daughter's birthday with an unpleasant-looking cookie:


When her pun made us cringe:


When she auditioned for an action film:


When she auditioned for Bob the Builder :


When she posted a campaign video of her doing everyday tasks at home, and managed to make it look like she had never done them in her life, not even once:


So that's the prime instagrammer, sorry minister for you. Our country may be in slippery hands but at least we'll get some good snaps along the way.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Spare a thought for the Queen – at least we don’t have to welcome Liz Truss with a kiss

They call it “kissing hands”, even though hands are no longer kissed: the incoming prime minister goes to see the Queen, who invites them to form a government, even though it’s not her call, and they say yes, even though they know it’s not a question. When someone first explains this elaborate performance of pointlessness, the only reasonable response is, surely the monarchy should be abolished? This is just silly. But then, you were probably a teenager when you found that out, and wanted to abolish most things.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Layla Moran
The Independent

Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health

Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
HEALTH
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson lashes out at socialists, branding them 'disgusting people'

Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at socialists online and branded them ‘disgusting people’. It comes after the Grand Tour star posted his thoughts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – although it’s not clear whether his criticism of socialists was linked to the reaction to the monarch’s death.“Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people,” he wrote in a post which racked up more than 113,000 likes.He wasn’t finished there, either. \u201cTwitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.\u201d — Jeremy Clarkson (@Jeremy Clarkson) ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Moscow#Tiktok#Democrat
Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liz Truss's curtsy to King Charles has become an instant meme

It's customary for people to curtsy or bow when appearing before the monarch, and Prime Minister Liz Truss is finding that the way one curtsies can be highly scrutinized. While appearing before King Charles III for their first weekly audience, Truss slightly bowed her head and gave a small bend to her knees which people found awkward. "Lots to think about this week, mainly how Liz Truss curtsies," a Twitter user said attaching a video of the King and Truss's encounter.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAlthough there is no 'official' rule when greeting a member of the Royal...
U.K.
Indy100

Clueless partygoer interviewed by BBC outside Buckingham Palace

The world paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen after it was announced on Thursday (September 8) that she had died aged 96. Members of the public gathered at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's passing, as nature offered a poignant sight in the form of a double rainbow. People continued to head over to the Palace in the early hours of the morning, including one passerby who had no idea what was going on – at 2am the following day. In an awkward interview with BBC's news correspondent Kasia Madera, the man said he was drawn to the Palace after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Can King Charles kick Liz Truss out?

The longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has today died, aged 96. The Queen was surrounded by her family in Balmoral after concerns about her health were raised on Thursday (8 September).In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."Heartfelt tributes flooded in, with the new King, Charles III, saying: "The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."We mourn profoundly the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has today died at the age of 96.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King after she died in Balmoral, Scotland, having spent 70 years on the throne.The nation first became concerned about her health when announcements were made in parliament earlier in the day, and those fears mounted as the BBC paused normal service to provided continued updates about the monarch's state.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere's how the day unfolded.During a parliamentary announcement about prime minister Liz Truss's plans for dealing with the energy crisis, Truss, leader...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Here's why Liz Truss's cabinet isn't as diverse as she wants you to think it is

A lot has been made about the so-called diversity of Liz Truss's new cabinet.This is because for the first time in history, none of the Great Offices of State - Prime Minister, chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary - is held by a white man and Truss is the third female PM.Truss,a white woman is PM, of course, and Kwasi Kwarteng is chancellor. James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, is foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, whose parents originate from India, is home secretary.But race is just one measure of diversity. When it comes to gender equality, 35 per...
POLITICS
Indy100

Queen calls former Prime Minister Ted Heath ‘expendable’ and speaks French in incredible G7 archive clip

This story was first published in 2021.A clip of a G7 drinks reception showing the Queen roasting the former Prime Minister, speaking French and giggling with world leaders has been unearthed and is going viral.The incredible clip, which is from the 1992 documentary Elizabeth R, shows famous faces including Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher mingling at a G7 drinks reception in 1991.One section shows the Queen speaking French. Another shows Thatcher, at that point a backbench MP after her tenure as Prime Minister, greeting Japanese leaders and telling them she is “looking forward” to her trip to the...
POLITICS
Indy100

Priti Patel's six worst moments as Home Secretary

In news that will have undoubtedly delighted many, Home Secretary Priti Patel quit the cabinet yesterday ahead of the incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss taking up the role.It has been reported that the Witham MP handed in her resignation to the outgoing Boris Johnson amid the expectation that Truss would remove her from the position on the front bench, though Patel insisted it was her choice to quit.Patel’s tenure as Home Secretary, from July 2019 when she was appointed by Johnson, was underlined by accusations of inhumane immigration policies, bullying accusations and a host of other scandals.Here’s a roundup of...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy