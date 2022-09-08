ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. defense secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — U.S. defense secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million.

