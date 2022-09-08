Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work
Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site. The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sanitation department instituting changes to collection policy
The City of North Platte sanitation department is instituting some changes in an effort to keep reasonable collection rates. The changes, per city ordinance, were announced on Friday:. All household waste and yard waste shall be placed in the proper city provided receptacles. All lids must be allowed to close...
