North Platte Telegraph
Union leaders want 'quality of life' addressed in contract negotiations
The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council brought union representatives to North Platte for its annual picnic at the Lincoln County Ag Society building on Saturday. A number of local railroad union members filtered in to the event and heard from various speakers who addressed the ongoing negotiations with the Association of American Railroads.
North Platte Telegraph
Light agenda for school board on Monday
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will hear regular reports from Superintendent Todd Rhodes, the NPPS Foundation, along with sub-committee reports at Monday’s meeting. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The meeting begins at...
North Platte Telegraph
Volkmer gets nod from Ricketts to fill vacancy on Judicial District bench
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer on Friday afternoon to fill a vacancy on the 11th Judicial District bench. Volkmer and attorney Chawnta Durham were the finalists forwarded by the judicial commission in the mid-August for consideration to fill the judgeship that became vacant with Richard Birch’s retirement at the end of May.
North Platte Telegraph
NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work
Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site. The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart...
North Platte Telegraph
Dr. Kim Baxter hopes to continue philanthropy in retirement
Beloved and respected community leader Dr. Kim Baxter closes out an era that spanned 42 years at the end of September. An optometrist at Complete EyeCare Associations, Baxter said the journey has been fulfilling and he has been blessed to serve the North Platte area community. “I have immense gratitude...
North Platte Telegraph
Curtis teacher earns ag mechanics certification
Dan Stehlik, agriculture mechanics instructor at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, received a professional development certificate after a weeklong “Technical Applications in Agriculture” institute. Stehlik was one of 33 educators from 13 states attending the TAA institute held at Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minnesota. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission holds town hall meeting in North Platte
Virtual town halls that started during the COVID-19 pandemic have turned into face-to-face meetings with community members across Nebraska for one state board. The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing held an informal gathering on the third floor of the North Platte Public Safety Building Thursday, a night ahead of the nine-member board’s convening here for its quarterly meeting.
North Platte Telegraph
Birth Announcements, Sept. 10
Amy Schulkey of North Platte is the mother of a son, Jaxson William, born Sept. 2, 2022, weighing 9 pounds. Grandparents are Ryan and Jennifer Schulkey of Fremont, and Harold and Beth Daniels of Butler, Missouri. Great-grandparents are Randall and Patti Paxton. AARON JAY SCHMIDT. Elizabeth Moeller and Logan Schmidt...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts makes unannounced visit to possible routes for controversial Perkins County Canal
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made an unannounced visit to possible routes of the proposed Perkins County Canal this week and said drought conditions in Nebraska make it even more essential that the controversial project be built. People are also reading…. “This visit reinforced the need for us to...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sanitation department instituting changes to collection policy
The City of North Platte sanitation department is instituting some changes in an effort to keep reasonable collection rates. The changes, per city ordinance, were announced on Friday:. All household waste and yard waste shall be placed in the proper city provided receptacles. All lids must be allowed to close...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
North Platte Telegraph
Two taken to hospital after crash Friday evening in North Platte
Two people were transported to Great Plains Health after a collision about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ninth and Jeffers streets in North Platte. Police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund said a white pickup southbound on Jeffers went through a red light and struck a red sedan that was eastbound on Ninth. The truck then struck a northbound white sedan and stopped, he said.
