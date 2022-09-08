Read full article on original website
Related
Questions swirl over how $500k concert bill got so high. Fort Lauderdale taxpayers on hook.
Hey, big spender. That would be you, Fort Lauderdale. Inquiring minds want to know how the city managed to blow $500,000 on a four-hour concert without commission approval — and who’s to blame. “I’d like to know what happened,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said. “I believe there is more below the surface than we’ve been able to uncover so far. We still want to find out how this fiasco occurred.” Part ...
flkeysnews.com
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness
MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...
Miami football made right 2020 RB decisions over Frank Gore Jr.
The Miami football social media verse has questioned why the Miami football program did not sign legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. Miami made the right decisions in the class of 2020 signing RBs Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton over Gore. Chaney and Knighton were higher rated than Gore in the class of 2020.
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
RELATED PEOPLE
secretmiami.com
Miami Has A Small Slice Of Paris With Its Very Own Love Lock Bridge
From many loyal lovers in Miami, this endearing gem is a permanent display of their everlasting love. The idea is simple: couples cross a bridge in Kendall’s Palms at Town & Country, put their names on locks to latch them on the bridge, and toss the keys into the scenic lake to symbolize locking their relationship together. A ‘love lockdown,’ as Ye famously put it.
NBC Miami
‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks
A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling...
floridianpress.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces State-Wide Toll Relief plan
Miami- Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday afternoon his proposal to provide state-wide toll relief for all eligible Floridians. Speaking to a crowd at the Florida Department of Transportation in Miami-Dade County, Gov. DeSantis outlined a toll relief plan that is to cover every single toll facility in the state of Florida and consequently impact more than 750,000 Floridians.
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl
MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
South Florida Times
Housing crisis requires solutions
There is no doubt that we are in a housing crisis. All you have the do is turn on the news or catch a snippet of conversation at the grocery store to hear about the rising cost of insurance, house prices and rents. All of this is causing a dramatic increase in our homeless population with the elderly, our veterans and single mothers being hit the hardest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami New Times
The Five Best Miami Spice Restaurants for Lunch
Miami Spice runs through the end of September, offering prix-fixe meals at more than 200 participating restaurants. And while most people take advantage of Miami Spice for dinner, the best value is during lunch. A three-course lunch costs only $28 and most of the time includes many of the same...
One night, one concert: Fort Lauderdale forked over $432,000 in taxpayer dollars
Fort Lauderdale billed its Summer Jamz end-of-summer concert as a free event at Mills Pond Park. But it wasn’t free at all — at least not to the taxpayer. This year’s Aug. 19 event cost an eye-popping $432,000, not including the required cost of police and fire-rescue crews. That’s nearly 10 times what it cost when Fort Lauderdale first started hosting the event five years ago. The ...
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Comments / 4