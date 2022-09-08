ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rep. Trahan Releases Reports Showing the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for 3rd District Families

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) announced that families in Massachusetts' Third Congressional District. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "When my dad was battling MS, we struggled to figure out...
Sen. Brown Issues Opening Statement at Insurance Oversight Hearing

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , Housing, and Urban Affairs, delivered the following opening statement at today's hearing entitled "Current Issues in Insurance." Every American needs insurance - whether it's auto insurance to protect us when we're on the road, or homeowners' insurance to protect the biggest investment for most families, or life insurance to cement your family's financial security in the event of a tragedy.
Sens. Merkley, Smith, Colleagues Sound Alarm on Unlawful Charges for PrEP Patients

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Oregon's U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Tina Smith (D-MN) are joined by Senators. (D-NJ) in a letter to AHIP, the trade association representing health insurance companies. The letter expresses concerns about the continued practice of unlawfully charging individuals for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication and related care.
Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Emmanuel Obeng-Dankwa is worried about making rent on his New York City apartment, he sometimes holds off on filling his blood pressure medication. “If there’s no money, I prefer to skip the medication to being homeless,” said Obeng-Dankwa, a 58-year-old security guard. He is among a majority of adults in the U.S. who say that health care is not handled well in the country, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals that public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it is generally handled well. Only 12% say it is handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults.
Maryland woman sent to prison for fraud schemes resulting in over $1.4M in losses

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Linda Pylant, age 59, of Grasonville, Maryland, today to four years in federal prison, followed by one year of home detention as part of three years of supervised release, for wire fraud, social security fraud, tax evasion, and aggravated identity theft in connection with schemes to defraud her employer, fraudulently obtain disability insurance payments, and evade more than $225,000 in taxes, including by concealing income in connection with a bankruptcy petition.
Nigerian man indicted for defrauding NY out of more than $30M during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA -- United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Chidozie Collins Obasi, 29, of Nigeria, was charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that initially targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate "work from home" jobs, and then during the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to targeting U.S. hospitals and medical systems by offering non-existent ventilators for sale beginning in March 2020, and finally shifted again in June 2020 to using stolen identity information of American citizens to apply for and obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans ("EID Loans").
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president's moonshot speech, as the incumbent tries to set the nation’s sights on “ending cancer as we know it.”Biden was traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks to validate using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers — a potential game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. He also planned other announcements meant to better the lives of those suffering from cancer. His speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library...
What comes after the health care implosion?

Every indicator says we are rapidly approaching the implosion of health care in. indicates that 38 percent of Vermonters under age 65 are underinsured, as are 32.3 percent of those on Medicare. Since the Green Mountain Care Board has again approved large rate increases for both. Blue Cross. and MVP,...
Norfolk woman joins Medicaid lawsuit A federal rule led to termination of cancer patient's full coverage Nebraska cancer patient part of national Medicaid lawsuit

LINCOLN - A Nebraska woman who lost Medicaid coverage in the midst of cancer treatment is challenging the federal rule that required the state to cut her off. . They are seeking a temporary injunction to block the rule, which was issued in the waning days of President. Donald Trump's.
N.J. U.S. Attorney Office: Atlantic County Firefighter Convicted on Four Counts in Multimillion-Dollar Health Care Fraud Conspiracy

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Margate, New Jersey , firefighter was convicted today on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately. $1 million. , Attorney for the United States. Vikas Khanna. announced. Thomas Sher. , 50, of. Northfield, New Jersey.
