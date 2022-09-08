ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Names The Biggest Backstage Change Under New WWE Management

Damian Priest has taken notice of one key backstage change since Vince McMahon retired. With McMahon out of the picture, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over the creative direction of WWE as its Chief Content Officer. The general consensus is that WWE programming has made significant improvements since McMahon made his exit.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Names AEW Star Who Is 'The Smartest Guy In The Room'

AEW has been surrounded by controversy and backstage issues ever since the media scrum following All Out, however, some of the talents are not involved in the drama. Six-time former world champion Booker T revealed on "The Hall of Fame" podcast who he believes is the "smartest guy" in the AEW locker room at the moment.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run

Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama

As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Comments On Fans Booing Her Following Ronda Rousey Feud

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank event after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract she won earlier that night. This was Morgan's first championship victory in professional wrestling, however, following the subsequent premium live event, SummerSlam, fans did not take too kindly to Morgan. At SummerSlam, Morgan successfully retained the 'SmackDown" Women's championship as Rousey's shoulders were on the mat for the three-count. Controversy arose when people realized Morgan had tapped out prior to the ref counting to three, meaning that Rousey technically should have won the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Reveals Original Idea For Start Of WWE's KofiMania

Longtime WWE star Kofi Kingston saw his popularity skyrocket in early 2019, ultimately leading to him defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. On Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast, former "SmackDown" writer "Road Dogg" Brian James talked about the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star

Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Madcap Moss Names Former WWE Star He Would Like To Be Re-Signed

Madcap Moss has had an impressive run on WWE's main roster so far, even having a featured, slow-burning rivalry with Happy Corbin and a victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. One of his first appearances on the main roster actually came back with the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, causing society to lock down and WWE to brainstorm on new ways to present their product. One project was "Raw" Underground, which Moss remembers well, dishing out praise to Braun Strowman for working with him through those segments.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Wayne Reveals What Will Ospreay Told Him After Their GCW Match

Earlier this year we got to see Will Ospreay step into the ring with Nick Wayne at GCW's "I Never Liked You." Wayne recently talked about the match and its aftermath with Eric Novak of Wrestling Republic on the All Real Wrestling Podcast. "So I'd never spoken, or met, or...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Claudio Castagnoli On Whether He Would Prefer To Chase AEW Trios Or ROH Tag Titles

When it comes to sharing success, Claudio Castagnoli embraces the concept of the-more-the-merrier. During his appearance on the "AEW Unscripted" podcast on Spotify, the ROH World Champion fielded a listener's question on whether he would rather team with Wheeler Yuta and pursue the ROH World Tag Team Title or join forces with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and go after the Trios Title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Fans Flood Mindy's Bakery With Reviews After CM Punk's AEW All Out Name Drop

CM Punk's remarks at All Elite Wrestling's All Out media scrum made headlines all over the wrestling world for all the wrong reasons. Amidst the reported All Out backstage brawl and the trash talking, one thing that may have flown mostly under the radar has garnered quite a bit of attention: Punk's post-match snack of muffins from Mindy's Bakery in Chicago. Viewers who saw Punk shoot on his issues with Scott "Colt Cabana" Colton also saw him put away a few baked goods while drinking lime-flavored Spindrift seltzers. Would-be patrons of the Windy City may want to read recent write-ups with a skeptical eye, now that wrestling fans have descended on Google Reviews to leave cheeky feedback.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air

On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence. "We, the commentary team,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Recalls Embarrassing Botch That Vince McMahon Played For Weeks

Chris Jericho has recalled the time Vince McMahon made his botched spot even worse. Jericho had long been a WWE fixture, and at one point he even vowed never to work for another wrestling promotion in the United States. Things obviously changed and now Jericho is working for AEW, but the multi-time WWE World Champion didn't leave without being on the receiving end of quite the roast from McMahon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Where MJF Was During Backstage AEW All Out Melee

More details continue to trickle out concerning the backstage fight that allegedly took place following AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that in addition to Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, none other than the just-returned Maxwell Jacob Friedman was present during the scuffle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Thunder Rosa's Reported Injury

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is currently sidelined with an injury, but apparently there are still questions about it lingering backstage. While Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was able to confirm that Rosa is injured, there are some behind the scenes who believe the timing of her announcement was suspect, as it came only hours after being told that she would drop the championship to Toni Storm at AEW's All Out event. Rosa reportedly feared that wrestling another match would further aggravate the injury and cause her to require surgery; however, according to Meltzer, it is reportedly the type of injury that many wrestlers would work through to at least drop the championship before taking time off. At the same time, Meltzer noted most doctors would likely not recommend working through the injury.
WWE

