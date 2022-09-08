Record 6.8m people waiting for hospital treatment in England

At the end of July, 377,689 people in England had been waiting more than a year to start hospital treatment.

Liz Truss has received a stark insight into the dire state of the NHS after new figures showed millions of people in England were facing often record delays to access vital healthcare.

One leading NHS expert said the long waits for care, diagnostic tests and hospital beds showed that Britain’s new prime minister “inherits an NHS in critical condition”.

The total number of people in England waiting for hospital treatment rose again to a record high of 6.8 million at the end of July – almost one in eight of the population.

Patients are also facing long waits for accident and emergency care, cancer treatment, such as surgery or chemotherapy, and for an ambulance to arrive after a 999 call.

Of the 6.8 million people on NHS England’s “referral to treatment” waiting list, 2,665,004 had been waiting for more than 18 weeks, which is the supposed maximum waiting time for procedures such as a joint replacement, hernia repair or cataract removal.

In addition, 377,689 had been waiting more than a year to start their treatment, almost 22,000 more than a month before, according to the latest monthly performance data published by NHS England.

The data showed that ministers and NHS bosses had failed to fulfil their pledge to eradicate two-year waits by the end of July; 2,885 such cases had not been resolved by then, despite major efforts by hospitals to meet the target.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, accused the Conservatives of breaking their promise.

Nigel Edwards, the chief executive of the Nuffield Trust health thinktank, said: “These figures clearly show what a monumental challenge faces the new prime minister and health secretary in delivering on the NHS.”

He said that in August more than 130,000 patients were left waiting for more than four hours in accident and emergency units for a hospital bed.

“These waits are now worse than they were in previous winters. The new prime minister inherits an NHS in critical condition,” he said.

Truss has declared the NHS to be one of her “three early priorities” and pledged to “put our health service on a firm footing”. Thérèse Coffey, the health secretary who is also Truss’s deputy prime minister, is expected to unveil an “emergency plan” next week to tackle the service’s rapid deterioration.

Although ambulance response times across England in August were better than in July, the service was unable to meet a single one of its targets across its four major callout categories: life-threatening, emergency, urgent and non-urgent.

Response times for suspected stroke or heart attack patients were better than in July, when it took ambulance crews an average of 59 minutes to reach such patients. However, the average 42 minutes and 44 seconds seen in August was still more than double the 18-minute target.

The NHS data also showed that:

In July 1,521,711 people were waiting for a diagnostic test, of whom 424,605 had been waiting at least six months for a test that should be done within six weeks.

Hospitals missed all but one of the targets covering patients’ access to cancer care.

Almost 40% of cancer patients had to wait longer than the two-month maximum to start their treatment after being urgently referred by a GP.

The proportion of patients seen within four hours at hospital-based accident and emergency units was 58% in August when it should be 95%.

Richard Murray, the chief executive of the King’s Fund, said the figures showed that Truss “will now be responsible for a health and care service that is being shaken to its foundations as we head into the winter months in the grip of a worsening staffing crisis”.

Coffey has set out her priorities in the acronym “ABCD”: ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists. However, Murray said she would need to tackle “systemic workforce shortages and sustained funding shortfalls in social care” if the NHS was to get back on track.

At the end of August, 13,200 hospital beds were occupied with patients who were medically fit to leave but could not be safely discharged, mainly because of a lack of social care.

NHS England sought to portray the figures in a more positive light. It highlighted that “the number of patients waiting for tests and checks has fallen for the third month in a row and is at the lowest level since the NHS launched its elective recovery plan – the biggest, most ambitious catch up programme in health history”.