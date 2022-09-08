Read full article on original website
Victoria PLC (VCP)
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 11 points lower at 6,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Lloyds: LLoyds Banking Group (LLOY.L)... Ever since the 1980s, when the now-infamous "Turtle Traders" beat the market with simple strategies based on breakouts to new high prices,...
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCn)
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The company offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery- electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
Rent the Runway Restructures, Cutting 24% of Corporate Employees
Jennifer Hyman, chief executive officer and co-founder of Rent the Runway, logged her first quarter of profitability — well, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortizat in the second quarter. But a quick turn in the rental service’s users, who became more reticent this summer, prompted Hyman to...
Telecom Italia RSP (TLITn)
By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) -European stocks marked their first weekly rise in four on Friday, boosted by a surge in banking shares on expectations of further... Industry. Sector. Employees. 52177. Market. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile...
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’. Flasko Poised to Outrun ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) by 2023 By DailyCoin - Sep 12, 2022. 2022 has been a brutal year for crypto investors thus far – especially the ones who bought in their selected cryptocurrency investments at their very top (or...
Nestle's Gerber CEO sees formula shortage improving by October
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nestle SA (SIX:NESN)'s Gerber Products Company is still in "critical task force mode" due to the U.S. infant formula shortage, its CEO Tarun Malkani said last week, adding that he expects the crunch to improve by October. Gerber added market share as it pumped out formula...
Sweatcoin (SWEAT) Breaks Public Sale Record On DAOMaker Hours To Web3 Launch
© Reuters. Sweatcoin (SWEAT) Breaks Public Sale Record On DAOMaker Hours To Web3 Launch. Being healthy pays off, literally. The most popular crypto well-being app, Sweatcoin, has unveiled a countdown to the token generation event of Sweatcoin (SWEAT). This will merge Sweatcoin Economy’s Web2 and the forthcoming Web3 apps, which already has 110 million subscribers worldwide. Previously, the company had raised $13 million in the first funding round back on August 1st, 2022. Today, the prime sale of the new cryptocurrency was sold out in 15 minutes on DAOMaker.
SAP plans 3.3% price increase as inflation takes toll - Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP will increase its prices from the turn of the year due to high inflation, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday, citing a letter from the company to customers. SAP will charge up to 3.3% more for maintenance of software installations, according to the report. SAP...
