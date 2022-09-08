Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The company offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery- electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

