NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial

The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges.

There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the former Gainesville High School soccer coach who was arrested last week and booked into the Hall County jail on child molestation allegations.

A Hall County judge says a White County murder suspect is mentally competent to stand trial: Talon Lowery is accused in a 2017 shooting that was posted on the social medial platform Snapchat. The 23 year-old Lowery is accused in the death of 18 year-old Bryan Ramirez, who was gunned down outside a convenience store in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the Buford man who was wounded in a Labor Day weekend officer-involved shooting is now facing obstruction charges: 37 year-old Marshall Hooper was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after last Saturday’s shooting. He was shot by a deputy who had tried to stop Hooper, who was riding a motorcycle.

