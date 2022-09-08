ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
nationalinterest.org

The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target

Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon

The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
24/7 Wall St.

The Peak Strength of History’s Most Powerful Navies

Since time immemorial, nations have built powerful navies to project their power and influence to all corners of the globe. In cases such as ancient Rome or the British Empire, the strength of their naval forces seemed disproportionate to the actual size of the country that launched them.  To identify the biggest navies in history, […]
MILITARY

