The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills
United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
nationalinterest.org
The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target
Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon
The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
‘A leader of the world’: south-east Asian countries open to Putin pivot
Only Singapore has imposed sanctions, while others have been receptive to Moscow’s offers of friendship
Chinese Alloy Is In Every F-35, Pentagon Seeks Waiver To Continue Deliveries
U.S. Marine Corps F-35Bs. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jorge Dimmer, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)The Chinese alloy issue is another example of problems with the defense industrial base supply chain, Pentagon's top weapons buyer says.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
The Peak Strength of History’s Most Powerful Navies
Since time immemorial, nations have built powerful navies to project their power and influence to all corners of the globe. In cases such as ancient Rome or the British Empire, the strength of their naval forces seemed disproportionate to the actual size of the country that launched them. To identify the biggest navies in history, […]
