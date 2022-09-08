Read full article on original website
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russia and China's space weapon plans have sparked a U.S. Pentagon meet
Pentagon will hold a high-level confidential meeting next week to discuss Russia and China's possible quest to develop potent space weapons that could target possibly U.S. satellites. Scheduled for September 6 and 7, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside over the meeting that will discuss "how China and Russia’s potential...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
The US has sent hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts to Ukraine, but there have been few glimpses of the 'kamikaze' drones in action
Ukraine has received thousands of drones from the US to help fight Russian forces. Among them are hundreds of Phoenix Ghosts, a drone developed by the US to attack targets. Little is known about the Phoenix Ghost, and there have been few glimpses of it in Ukraine. US military aid...
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
The US to supply Ukraine with its most accurate artillery shell Excalibur
U.S. officials have sent Ukraine their most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to a budget document that acknowledges for the first time that the Pentagon has been supplying Ukrainian forces with the shell, according to a Bloomberg report published Thursday. No comments have been made about the Excalibur despite reports that planning was underway to provide it to Ukraine.
‘A leader of the world’: south-east Asian countries open to Putin pivot
Only Singapore has imposed sanctions, while others have been receptive to Moscow’s offers of friendship
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media.
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Indian, Chinese soldiers pull back from key border area
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers are pulling back from a key friction point on their disputed border as part of efforts to lower tensions in a more than two-year standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the countries’ defense ministries said. “The Indian and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Defense One
Ukraine’s Western Arms Have Inflicted ‘Significant Damage’ On Russian Supply, Communications Lines, Top US Officer Says
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany—The Ukrainian military has performed well with the weapons that the United States and other nations have provided for them, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that the United States and other countries have provided, Ukrainian...
Japan Bombs Oregon 80 Years Ago Today
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
nationalinterest.org
Israeli Upgrade Will Give the Navy's Super Hornets Pinpoint Accuracy
Thanks to one of the world’s most advanced targeting pods, the U.S. Navy’s Super Hornets will likely remain in service for many years to come. The U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets just completed initial flight testing with the LITENING advanced targeting pod, a targeting system that improves the accuracy of munitions dropped or fired from warplanes.
