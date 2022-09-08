ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’

China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
CHINA
rigzone.com

Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea

Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The US to supply Ukraine with its most accurate artillery shell Excalibur

U.S. officials have sent Ukraine their most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to a budget document that acknowledges for the first time that the Pentagon has been supplying Ukrainian forces with the shell, according to a Bloomberg report published Thursday. No comments have been made about the Excalibur despite reports that planning was underway to provide it to Ukraine.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.
Benzinga

Japan Bombs Oregon 80 Years Ago Today

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
OREGON STATE
Interesting Engineering

All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements

There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Israeli Upgrade Will Give the Navy's Super Hornets Pinpoint Accuracy

Thanks to one of the world’s most advanced targeting pods, the U.S. Navy’s Super Hornets will likely remain in service for many years to come. The U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets just completed initial flight testing with the LITENING advanced targeting pod, a targeting system that improves the accuracy of munitions dropped or fired from warplanes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

