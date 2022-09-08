Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswald Peraza give Yankees’ lineup a boost

The rash of injuries to the Yankees’ roster forced them to be flexible in Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Twins — and it worked.

With Josh Donaldson on the paternity list and DJ LeMahieu unavailable due to a right toe injury. Isiah Kiner-Falefa started both games at third base, his first at the spot since 2020 while with the Rangers. And Oswald Peraza, just called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, got the start at shortstop.

The results were solid, as Kiner-Falefa sparked the game two 7-1 win with a grand slam and played solid defense at third in the 5-4, 12-inning opener .

“He was making plays for us all night,” Gerrit Cole said. “And the grand slam was a momentum shift.”

“Whatever it takes to win, that’s all I care about,” Kiner-Falefa said. “I was on a 100-loss team last year. I want the opportunity to make a postseason run.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza Robert Sabo; N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

He also had two more hits on the day with runners in scoring position, as he continues to be among the most productive hitters in the American League in those situations.

And Peraza had another good game at short, including a nice charging play on Jake Cave’s slow hopper in the ninth inning of the game one win.

The rookie also had his best day at the plate, reaching base four times — with three hits — in the opener and adding a double in game two.

Asked before the doubleheader if Kiner-Falefa would see more time at third down the stretch due to the presence of Peraza, who has proven to be adept at short, Boone didn’t rule it out.

“Not necessarily, but look, who thought we’d be in this position a couple days ago?” Boone said of the team’s injury woes that forced Estevan Florial to start in center field and Oswaldo Cabrera in right in both games.

“Anything is on the table,” Boone said of how he’ll construct his roster until his regulars regain their health.