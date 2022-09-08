ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets reporter Steve Gelbs in stands harassed by fans for ball during live broadcast

By David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Good thing there aren’t many fans in Pittsburgh.

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Mets-Pirates game, SNY announcer Steve Gelbs snagged a foul ball off the bat of Pittsburgh catcher Tyler Heineman.

Mets legend and current SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez asked Gelbs if he caught it.

“No. It was about a section over and it bounced towards me,” Gelbs admitted.

The broadcaster was approached by Bob, a Mets fan since 1962, a former New Jersey resident who now lives in DuBois, Penn, who claimed he’s “never gotten a ball in my life.”

“I’ve never gotten a ball in my life. I’m 35,” Gelbs responded to the lifelong Mets fan.

“You’ve got a lot more years left to get one, Steve,” Bob said.

🚨 @SteveGelbs GOT A BALL 🚨

Special appearance by Bob from North Jersey, Mets fan since '62. pic.twitter.com/rijnjgdnlf

— SNY (@SNYtv) September 7, 2022

Gelbs was approached by several fans pleading for the ball, which prompted Gelbs to call security for backup.

“He’s only kidding,” Bob told a PNC Park security worker.

“No, I need security,” Gelbs added, as Hernandez and Gary Cohen laughed in the booth.

The ball was all Gelbs’ while Bob’s consolation prize was the priceless interaction.

“Well Bob, I’m sorry to tell you you did not get a foul ball but you did get on TV,” he said as the camera cut away from the fiasco.

“And I met Steve Gelbs,” Bob added.

Two batters later, the announcer showed his charitable side.

“I think I had my moment in the sun,” Gelbs said. “I’m going to hold onto this thing for the rest of this half inning and then I’m going to find a young kid and I’m going to give him the baseball.”

You have to love it when a plan comes together. pic.twitter.com/IjXhI5Zf5L

— SNY (@SNYtv) September 7, 2022

As SNY went to commercial at the end of the sixth, the camera showed Gelbs giving the ball to a boy in a Pirates jersey.

“Steve, finally doing the right thing,” Cohen said. “Finding a youngster. All’s well that ends well.”

