China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2PTM_0hmjShmM00

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's health authority is encouraging people to stay put during next month's National Day holidays and avoid travel out of their cities to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, told at a news conference on Thursday.

China observes a week of holidays following its National Day on Oct. 1.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#Solar Energy#Xinjiang#Beijing
