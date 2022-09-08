Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Seeks A Meeting With Regulators To Introduce Potential Investors
In an updated statement, Zipmex announced that it’s seeking a meeting with Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce its potential investors to the regulators. The exchange has also re-enabled its Z wallet services in a bid to restore customer confidence. Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex has issued a new...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
u.today
FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
decrypt.co
Coinbase’s Ethereum Staking Token Is Trading at a Discount—Here’s Why
Coinbase introduced its wrapped Ethereum staking token, or cbETH, late last month, and it’s been trading at a discount ever since. That discount today got as high as 8% compared to Ethereum—the crypto asset that it’s meant to represent. Why?. It helps to know that Lido Staked...
Galaxy Digital And Genesis Trading Top Officials File For $500 Million Crypto Fund
A new SEC filing revealed a $500 million crypto fund dubbed DBA Crypto Fund I LP. Top executives from Convex, Galaxy, and Genesis spearhead the fund, per details from the filing. The massive fund could serve as an extra lifeline for Galaxy Digital and Genesis Trading. Both firms recently recorded...
Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022
Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
Huobi To Cease Its Crypto Derivatives Trading In New Zealand
Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand. Huobi has cited adherence to local compliance policies as the main reason for halting its crypto derivatives services in the region. Crypto exchange Huobi is shutting its newly launched crypto derivatives trading in New Zealand, months after launching...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Huobi Exchange’s HUSD Stablecoin Loses Its Peg To The US Dollar
Stable Universal’s HUSD stablecoin has lost its peg to the US dollar. The stablecoin was earlier launched in 2018, in collaboration with the Huobi crypto exchange. Huobi Bitcoin exchange’s stablecoin HUSD has lost its peg to the US dollar and is currently trading at $0.88. HUSD Stablecoin Plummets...
CME Unveils Ether Futures Options Launch On September 12 Before Ethereum’s PoS Merge
Major derivatives marketplace CME Group announced an addition to its crypto offerings on Thursday. The firm plans to launch options on Ether futures around September 12. Users can already trade Bitcoin futures options and ETH futures via CME. The news comes as demand for Ether options trading activity hit an...
Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
Ethereum (ETH) Chain Split Tokens Launched By Bitfinex Ahead Of PoS Upgrade
Crypto exchange Bitfinex has launched Chain Split Tokens for ETH users. The feature was announced as the Merge is a few weeks away. Chain Split Tokens would allow users to trade possible tokens from a hard fork of Ethereum’s network. Prominent miner Chandler Guo previously disclosed plans to maintain...
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops
South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
Luxury Brand Hèrmes All Set To Go Virtual, Files NFT Trademark Filings To Explore The Crypto Metaverse
Luxury fashion brand Hèrmes filed for NFT and metaverse trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 26. If approved, the brand will also be working towards launching downloadable software for the management of NFTs and virtual goods. Per a tweet published by licensed...
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking Services for Institutional Clients
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched an Ethereum staking service for institutional clients. The bank is fully regulated and says clients have been asking for staking services. Ethereum staking and the number of validators have also hit all-time highs. Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched a staking service for institutional clients,...
