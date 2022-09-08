ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield Township, PA

Knives found on 14-year-old boy at local high school, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police are investigating after they said a 14-year-old boy had knives on him at Hempfield High School on Wednesday.

The Hempfield School District superintendent said the school nurse discovered two pocket knives while helping the student get the medication out of his backpack.

The superintendent added, “At this time, the district has no evidence that there was an intent to harm anyone.”

State police said the knives were seized from the student, and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

