WNEM

Widespread Showers Today, Scattered Showers Monday, Isolated Showers Tuesday - then it looks nice!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.
WNEM

Saturday showers for some, Sunday showers for all

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has seen sunshine to start, but showers are in the forecast today. Conditions across Mid-Michigan are pleasant to start your weekend. Temperatures started in the upper-50s to low 60s but are already quickly making a climb towards the low-mid 80s by the afternoon today. Some are cloudy this morning while others are starting with some sun but just about all of us will be building in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours as a slow-moving low-pressure system heads our way.
WNEM

Beautiful start to the weekend tonight, becoming more unsettled late Saturday & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been gifted a great few days of weather around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures the last few days. As we get set to start the weekend tonight, things should remain pleasant through your Friday evening plans and the weekend should get off to a mainly dry start for Saturday. But as we move into late Saturday afternoon and evening, and especially Sunday, things will become more unsettled around the area with our next few rounds of showers and storms moving back into the area.
wcsx.com

Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here

Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
Banana 101.5

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
#Another Day Of Sun
My Magic GR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MLive

Happy Go Lucky offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Happy Go Lucky, a new shop in Saginaw County, offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts to surprise and delight people of all ages. Happy Go Lucky opened at 7677 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township in August. Lauren Husen, owner of Rebel Co., located next door at 7679 Gratiot Road, owns the new shop with her husband, Matt Husen.
WNEM

TV5 news update: Sunday morning, Sept. 11

It's the last hurrah for downtown Flint's festival season. Bikes on the Bricks is underway with all types of motorcycles lining Saginaw Street. New thrift store opening in Saginaw Co. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT. |. The Volunteers of America is opening a new thrift store in...
Cars 108

Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
WNEM

Greta Van Fleet canceling Flint, Ypsilanti shows

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City. The Frankenmuth natives say due to production and logistical issues outside of their control, they won’t be making their shows in Michigan next week. The band was scheduled to be in Flint on Tuesday, Sept....
