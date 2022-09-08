Read full article on original website
Widespread Showers Today, Scattered Showers Monday, Isolated Showers Tuesday - then it looks nice!
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This forecast is not quite what I’d like to bring you all for my first weekend on air with TV5, but I promise there is light (sunshine and 70s!) at the end of the tunnel (2nd half of the 7 day!). Showers will increase in coverage this morning across the Thumb and southern counties. By the mid afternoon, more widespread showers will move into the area - impacting just about everyone.
Saturday showers for some, Sunday showers for all
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend has seen sunshine to start, but showers are in the forecast today. Conditions across Mid-Michigan are pleasant to start your weekend. Temperatures started in the upper-50s to low 60s but are already quickly making a climb towards the low-mid 80s by the afternoon today. Some are cloudy this morning while others are starting with some sun but just about all of us will be building in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours as a slow-moving low-pressure system heads our way.
Beautiful start to the weekend tonight, becoming more unsettled late Saturday & Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve been gifted a great few days of weather around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures the last few days. As we get set to start the weekend tonight, things should remain pleasant through your Friday evening plans and the weekend should get off to a mainly dry start for Saturday. But as we move into late Saturday afternoon and evening, and especially Sunday, things will become more unsettled around the area with our next few rounds of showers and storms moving back into the area.
Pleasant football weather Friday, rain chances return over the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The nice stretch of weather from this week lines up perfectly for today as Friday Night Lights is back in action. Forecasts for your favorite teams can be found right here. In addition, Bikes on the Bricks sees nice weather today!. Temperatures stay warm into the...
Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says
Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
Peak fall color in Michigan 2022: Weather may push back best leaf peeping time
Here’s a look at when the peak fall color should occur across various parts of Michigan. There are several moving parts to the forecast of peak fall color. The fall color emerges when trees shut down their growth. As the growth stops, the green color comes out of the leaves and the reds, oranges, yellows and browns show up.
Michigan: Fall Weather Predictions Are Here
Fall is almost here, and that means cooler temperatures are on the way in Michigan. Of course, if you’re a fan of big, snuggly hoodies, hot cider and pumpkin everything, the cooler temperatures are a welcomed thing. If you would rather spend the afternoon basking in the sun at a Michigan beach, like me, then you’re not so happy about the change of weather. So, what should Michiganders expect from the autumn months?
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
The Soothing Tunes Room brings lively jazz music to the Flint area
BURTON, MI - Sheldon T. Banks is no stranger to running a business. He owns multiple funeral homes in Genesee County.
Happy Go Lucky offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Happy Go Lucky, a new shop in Saginaw County, offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts to surprise and delight people of all ages. Happy Go Lucky opened at 7677 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township in August. Lauren Husen, owner of Rebel Co., located next door at 7679 Gratiot Road, owns the new shop with her husband, Matt Husen.
Want to paddle the Tittabawassee River while drinking local brews this fall? Here’s your ticket.
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI — On the second day of fall, parks officials here hope fanatics of the outdoors and local breweries alike will want one last taste of an activity sometimes associated with summertime. Saginaw County Park and Recreation staff will organize Pints and Paddles, an event that will...
TV5 news update: Sunday morning, Sept. 11
It's the last hurrah for downtown Flint's festival season. Bikes on the Bricks is underway with all types of motorcycles lining Saginaw Street. New thrift store opening in Saginaw Co. Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT. |. The Volunteers of America is opening a new thrift store in...
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Fireigloo: 'the next generation of fire pits' a Michigan made transportable heater
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fireigloo is a multipurpose portable heater made in Michigan. It's enjoyed by tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, and families. The owner, Larry Monahan, said he was approached by a friend who resides in Sweden with the idea of making the product in America. "This is Detroit. This...
Deer hunting in Michigan kicks off this weekend with Liberty Hunt
Michigan’s deer hunting seasons kick off this weekend with the annual Liberty Hunt for youth and hunters with disabilities. The hunt takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on public and private land statewide. The bag limit for the season is one deer. All hunters must wear hunter orange.
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Greta Van Fleet canceling Flint, Ypsilanti shows
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Greta Van Fleet is canceling its concert in the Vehicle City. The Frankenmuth natives say due to production and logistical issues outside of their control, they won’t be making their shows in Michigan next week. The band was scheduled to be in Flint on Tuesday, Sept....
