NORMAL – A Normal Juvenile has been arrested for two armed robbery incidents. A 15-year old juvenile, formerly from Normal, first robbed Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in March according to Normal police. In this incident the suspect entered the business, displayed a bb gun that looked like a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect gathered products from throughout the store and exited.

NORMAL, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO