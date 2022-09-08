Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Three candidates vie for position of McLean County State’s Attorney
MCLEAN COUNTY – Three candidates have submitted applications to take over the role of State’s Attorney in McLean County. It comes as incumbent Don Knapp is set to take over as judge following the last election. Ericka Reynolds from Heyworth, currently serves as the Assistant State’s Attorney in...
wjbc.com
Normal Juvenile arrested on two armed robbery charges
NORMAL – A Normal Juvenile has been arrested for two armed robbery incidents. A 15-year old juvenile, formerly from Normal, first robbed Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in March according to Normal police. In this incident the suspect entered the business, displayed a bb gun that looked like a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect gathered products from throughout the store and exited.
Comments / 0