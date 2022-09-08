ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Normal Juvenile arrested on two armed robbery charges

NORMAL – A Normal Juvenile has been arrested for two armed robbery incidents. A 15-year old juvenile, formerly from Normal, first robbed Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in March according to Normal police. In this incident the suspect entered the business, displayed a bb gun that looked like a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect gathered products from throughout the store and exited.
NORMAL, IL

