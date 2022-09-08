Recent literature reports on the role of the gut microbiome on human health and its effect on diseases

Read full article on original website
St. Baldrick's Scholar grant awarded to CU researcher for investigating new drug to treat infant leukemia
As part of its ongoing efforts to eradicate childhood cancers, the St. Baldrick's Foundation has awarded University of Colorado Cancer Center member Kelly Faulk, MD, a St. Baldrick's Scholar grant to investigate a new method for treating infant leukemia. "Infant leukemia -; which we define as leukemia in patients under...
