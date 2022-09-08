Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park
“We know that when there are more guns in our communities, there are more firearm deaths,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said at the event. “We don’t need to have guns.” The post Hundreds of guns turned in at buyback event in Ramona Park appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
theavtimes.com
Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15
PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at...
2 guns stolen during break-in at LA home of mayoral candidate Karen Bass
Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is currently running for mayor of Los Angeles, said her home was broken into Friday night and two firearms were stolen.
Santa Clarita Radio
Teens Steal Republican Campaign Signs, Caught On Video
Teenaged suspects were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Republican campaign signs in Santa Clarita. As seen in cell phone footage, at a Valencia business, the teenaged suspects stole and vandalized campaign signs belonging to Congressman Mike Garcia, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives and President Joe Messina with the William S Hart Union High School District Board, who is also running for re-election.
foxla.com
2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Male Injured in Stabbing Transported to Hospital
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and two AMR ambulances responded to a call at 6:49 p.m. Sept. 7, on the 24000 block of Arch Street in the rear parking lot of the residence and found an adult male with lacerations to his right hand consistent with a stabbing.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s homeless population count jumps 30%
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count on Thursday, with the data showing that the total number of homeless residents living within L.A. County has continued to rise year after year. The latest figures, which are an estimation based on “point-in-time” counts countywide...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
signalscv.com
7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint
A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar late Friday night. Though police initially said the attack occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, they later confirmed that the stabbing happened around 11:47 p.m. Friday night at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. […]
spectrumnews1.com
No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail
On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
Man Gets 16 to Life for Killing Girlfriend in La Habra
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in his car in a restaurant parking lot in La Habra five years ago.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
