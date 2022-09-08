ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large

Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Needles, CA
theavtimes.com

Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Teens Steal Republican Campaign Signs, Caught On Video

Teenaged suspects were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Republican campaign signs in Santa Clarita. As seen in cell phone footage, at a Valencia business, the teenaged suspects stole and vandalized campaign signs belonging to Congressman Mike Garcia, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives and President Joe Messina with the William S Hart Union High School District Board, who is also running for re-election.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita’s homeless population count jumps 30%

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count on Thursday, with the data showing that the total number of homeless residents living within L.A. County has continued to rise year after year. The latest figures, which are an estimation based on “point-in-time” counts countywide...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

2 men stabbed at Long Beach gay bar; suspect still outstanding

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after two men were stabbed at a Long Beach gay bar late Friday night. Though police initially said the attack occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, they later confirmed that the stabbing happened around 11:47 p.m. Friday night at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail

On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
ROSAMOND, CA

